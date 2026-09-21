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BWC: Knife-wielding man runs from Utah officers after TASER deployment fails

The man yelled at Salt Lake City officers and pulled out a knife as he fled; he refused to drop the knife, and after a TASER deployment, the officers fired shots

September 21, 2026 04:02 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released body-worn camera video from an officer-involved critical incident where a man brandished a knife at officers.

The Aug. 31 incident began when officers responded to a report of a violent disturbance. A caller told dispatchers a man had hit their car and was screaming in the street, and that he might be drunk.

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Officers found the man near a business drive-through and ordered him to sit down. He refused and tried to walk away, then encountered other officers, stopped and pulled out a knife.

Officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife.

After several commands were given, an officer fired a TASER, striking him with four probes. It had no effect, police said.

The man ran from officers. An officer tried to cut him off with a patrol vehicle, but he ran around it into a nearby parking lot, still holding the knife.

Two officers opened fire, striking him.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers or bystanders were hurt. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

Protocol Team 2, led by the Unified Police Department, is conducting an independent investigation.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com