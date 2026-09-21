BWC: Knife-wielding man runs from Utah officers after TASER deployment fails

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released body-worn camera video from an officer-involved critical incident where a man brandished a knife at officers.

The Aug. 31 incident began when officers responded to a report of a violent disturbance. A caller told dispatchers a man had hit their car and was screaming in the street, and that he might be drunk.

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Officers found the man near a business drive-through and ordered him to sit down. He refused and tried to walk away, then encountered other officers, stopped and pulled out a knife.

Officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife.

After several commands were given, an officer fired a TASER, striking him with four probes. It had no effect, police said.

The man ran from officers. An officer tried to cut him off with a patrol vehicle, but he ran around it into a nearby parking lot, still holding the knife.

Two officers opened fire, striking him.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers or bystanders were hurt. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

Protocol Team 2, led by the Unified Police Department, is conducting an independent investigation.