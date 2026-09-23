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Video: Driver slams into Fla. cruiser after failing to move over

The North Port officer was assisting people involved in a crash on I-75 when another vehicle struck the cruiser from behind

September 23, 2026 05:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department released dash camera video showing the moment a driver crashed into a stopped cruiser after failing to move over.

The footage shows a cruiser parked behind a vehicle crash on I-75 on Sept. 16. The officer was out of the vehicle assisting people involved in the crash, according to the release.

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The cruiser then suddenly rotated 180 degrees as it was struck from behind.

“That split second can be the difference between someone going home or not. It’s the law. MOVE OVER,” the department stated.

The department also released a video showing extensive damage to the rear of the cruiser.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com