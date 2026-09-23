Video: Driver slams into Fla. cruiser after failing to move over
The North Port officer was assisting people involved in a crash on I-75 when another vehicle struck the cruiser from behind
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department released dash camera video showing the moment a driver crashed into a stopped cruiser after failing to move over.
The footage shows a cruiser parked behind a vehicle crash on I-75 on Sept. 16. The officer was out of the vehicle assisting people involved in the crash, according to the release.
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The cruiser then suddenly rotated 180 degrees as it was struck from behind.
“That split second can be the difference between someone going home or not. It’s the law. MOVE OVER,” the department stated.
The department also released a video showing extensive damage to the rear of the cruiser.
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