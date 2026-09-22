See what your cameras capture (infographic)

Most agencies already own the cameras that could crack a case — license plate readers, traffic cameras, body-worn cameras. The hardware isn’t the problem. Darkness, fog, rain, glare, smoke and vibration degrade footage before it ever reaches an analyst or an algorithm. A plate that can’t be read doesn’t trigger an alert. A face that can’t be resolved doesn’t get identified. ProHawk AI, running on Dell and NVIDIA infrastructure, restores that degraded video in real time, revealing detail your existing cameras already captured — no new hardware, no custom code. This infographic breaks down how the restoration works and what it changes on the ground.

Download the infographic to learn:

How weather and lighting conditions quietly degrade critical video evidence.



Why restoring footage beats replacing the cameras you already trust.



How real-time processing runs on hardware your agency already deploys.



What “see 20x farther, process 80x faster” means in the field.



Download the infographic to see how ProHawk AI turns the video your agency already collects into evidence you can actually use — without replacing a single camera.