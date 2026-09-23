Webinar: Beyond the audit: CJIS, cybersecurity and AI ﻿

Date: Friday, October 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

The October 2027 CJIS compliance deadline is an important milestone, but preparing for the next audit is only part of the challenge. As AI, automation, mobile technology, cloud services and other emerging capabilities become more integrated into policing, agencies need a security approach that can evolve with the technology they rely on.

So how does a command leader build an agency that’s prepared not only for the next CJIS audit, but for the next generation of policing technology?

Join law enforcement leadership expert Paul Butler with Imprivata’s Nick Stohlman and Kylie Ruiz for a practical conversation about CJIS readiness and cybersecurity from the command staff perspective. They’ll discuss how leaders can work alongside IT to prepare for evolving CJIS requirements, strengthen security and accountability and build a culture where cybersecurity supports the mission.

The conversation will also explore how the security fundamentals behind CJIS compliance can help agencies prepare for the growing role of AI in policing. Attendees will hear perspectives on approaching AI adoption thoughtfully while protecting CJIS, including questions around access and use of sensitive information, accountability, policy, training and public trust.

By joining this webinar, you’ll be able to:



Identify common access and authentication challenges that create security risks and slow frontline operations.



that create security risks and slow frontline operations. Strengthen CJIS readiness across MFA, shared workstations, mobile workflows and legacy systems.



across MFA, shared workstations, mobile workflows and legacy systems. Improve accountability for privileged and third-party access to criminal justice information.



to criminal justice information. Reduce security friction while maintaining audit-ready records of who accessed sensitive information, when and from where.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs, sheriffs, and other command staff



Public safety IT and cybersecurity leaders



CJIS Security Officers and compliance leaders



Agency leaders responsible for technology strategy, policy, or modernization



Law enforcement professionals involved in AI governance, adoption, or policy

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kylie Ruiz, Nick Stohlman, Paul Butler

Kylie Ruiz leads go-to-market strategy and messaging for Imprivata’s identity and access management solutions. With deep expertise in product positioning, customer insights and market strategy, Kylie partners closely with product, sales and customer-facing teams to drive adoption and accelerate growth. She is known for translating complex technology into clear, compelling value for customers while shaping product direction through data-driven market intelligence.

Nick Stohlman leads Imprivata’s vision and execution for secure, compliant identity and access solutions across public safety and justice organizations. With deep expertise in CJIS policy, identity management and technology transformation, Nick drives strategic initiatives that help agencies strengthen security, streamline workflows and modernize digital operations. A collaborative leader and trusted industry partner, he works closely with law enforcement, corrections and government stakeholders to align Imprivata’s solutions with the evolving needs of the criminal justice community.

Paul Butler is an internationally recognized speaker and former law enforcement executive with 27 years of experience serving as a public servant, training officer, sergeant, crisis negotiator, chief of police and chief deputy. He became chief of the Aynor Police Department at age 22, making him the youngest police chief in South Carolina history. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, Paul was selected to speak at his class graduation alongside then-FBI Director Robert Mueller. Today, he speaks nationally and internationally on leadership, motivation, culture and team performance. During this webinar, Paul will bring a command staff perspective on CJIS readiness, cybersecurity culture and responsible technology adoption. He will discuss how leaders can connect secure access and emerging technologies such as AI to officer safety, public trust and the mission of serving their communities.

