On-demand webinar: Clarity in the first 120 seconds: How 911 data shapes real-time response

The first moments of a 911 call often contain the most valuable context, yet much of that information never leaves the call center in time to support real-time decision-making on the scene. Early audio cues, caller descriptions and location details can help RTCC teams, field supervisors and drone units understand what they are responding to, but today those insights are often delayed or lost.

This session brings together leaders from Prepared, Fusus (now part of Axon) and Skydio to discuss how 911 data can move into the operations environment in near-real time. We explore what information is missing today, why those gaps matter for responder safety and how call for service context can strengthen coordination during the first 120 seconds of an incident.

You will learn:



The 911 data that does not make it out of the call center today and why that creates blind spots across dispatch, RTCC and field response.



How caller audio, location details and early descriptions can surface in near real time to support clearer decision-making.



Practical examples of how earlier context improves situational clarity, supports safer on-scene decisions and enables more effective aerial support.



improves situational clarity, supports safer on-scene decisions and enables more effective aerial support. How Prepared, Fusus and Skydio each play a role in moving early intelligence into real-time response workflows.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Very informative and helpful.”

“This webinar gave a clear cut explanation of how an RTCC can be effective. I also liked how Nathan Larch explained the different ways an agency can benefit from the program.”

“This was broken down in a way that was easy to understand.”

“It was very thorough. I enjoyed learning how DFR was integrated.”

“Very interesting to see where technology is going and how it is going to play a role in responding to emergencies.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Sophi Kim, Nathan Larch, Dave DeRosa

Sophi Kim is the Head of Rapid Response (Real Time Operations) at Axon, where she oversees product strategy. With over 14 years of experience in product development, cross-functional leadership and operational strategy, she focuses on building systems that prepare officers for complex scenarios with evidence-based, real-time technology. Prior to Axon, Sophi served as Chief Product Officer at Shelf Engine, where she led Product, TPM and Design functions. Sophi began her career as a U.S. Navy officer, serving aboard both a ballistic-missile submarine and an amphibious assault ship — experience that shapes her approach to mission-critical product design and organizational leadership.

Nathan Larch is a Senior Product Manager at Prepared, where he leads development of next-generation tools designed to strengthen the connection between 911 centers and field responders. Drawing on his background in healthcare technology, consulting and product strategy, Nathan focuses on delivering intuitive, high-impact software that supports call-takers, dispatchers and emergency personnel when every second matters. His work centers on translating real-world user needs into scalable technology that enhances clarity, speed, and situational awareness across emergency communication workflows.

Dave DeRosa is a Solutions Engineer for SLED (State, Local, and Education) at Skydio, where he helps public-safety agencies design and deploy drone programs that expand visibility, improve responder safety and strengthen mission readiness. With deep experience in business development, enterprise sales and emerging technology, Dave has spent his career helping agencies adopt practical, high-impact tools that enhance field operations. Before joining Skydio, Dave served as a Territory Account Executive at BRINC, supporting agencies adopting indoor tactical drones. He worked closely with law-enforcement partners to implement digital evidence, body-worn camera and in-car video solutions across the eastern United States. Dave maintains an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate.

