Date: Tuesday, December 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Gaussian Splatting is changing how agencies can visualize crash and crime scenes, creating photorealistic 3D scenes from captured imagery. Join forensic expert Eugene Liscio for an introduction to the technology and how it can support investigations and courtroom presentations. He will share real-world examples from a range of capture sources, including FARO hardware devices, bodycams and drones, along with recommended capture practices for the best results.

Next, Isabel Suarez, Zone Product Manager at FARO INSIGHT, will walk through FARO INSIGHT’s Gaussian Splatting workflows, both what’s available today and what’s coming next. You’ll see how Rovi data can be processed online in Sphere XG now and learn about the upcoming option to process offline in Zone.

Finally, the session tackles a key question for every agency: Online or offline processing? You’ll learn how to evaluate which approach fits your agency’s needs, and how FARO products support those workflows today and in the future. Whether you’re exploring Gaussian Splatting for the first time or planning your next technology step, you’ll leave with practical guidance you can apply right away.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Learn what Gaussian Splatting is and how it can strengthen investigations and courtroom presentations.



and how it can strengthen investigations and courtroom presentations. Understand recommended capture practices for the best Gaussian Splatting results, across sources like FARO, bodycam and drone.



for the best Gaussian Splatting results, across sources like FARO, bodycam and drone. Know how to decide between online and offline processing for your agency, and what FARO Insight supports now and next.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Traffic crash investigators



Collision reconstruction specialists



Vehicular homicide investigators



Crime scene investigators / Technicians



Forensic imaging specialists



Fire and arson investigators



Digital evidence specialists

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Eugene Liscio, Isabel Suarez

Eugene Liscio is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, Canada and is the owner of ai2-3D, a consulting company that specializes in 3D forensic documentation, analysis and visualizations. He is also the developer of Recon-3D and Vision-3D. Recon-3D is an iPhone Lidar scanning application used for scanning small scenes while Vision-3D is used for sharing 3D evidence. Eugene has testified in court in the US, Canada and Europe, utilizing 3D technologies such as photogrammetry and laser scanning and has also provided interactive 3D crime scene reconstructions to aid the jury. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, where he is actively engaged in research, publishing and mentoring students focusing on 3D documentation and analysis techniques.

Isabel Suarez is the Software Product Manager for Zone and emerging software solutions within the FARO INSIGHT business unit, spanning the Public Safety, AECO, and Geospatial market segments. With 13 years at FARO INSIGHT — including 10 years as a Field Application Engineer — Isabel brings deep domain expertise and a customer‑driven mindset to building next‑generation public safety and digital reality analytics software.

