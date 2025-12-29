No gym, no problem: Building street-ready fitness anywhere

Those of you who work out regularly might want to consider incorporating “The Rocky Workout” into your schedule to add variety to your routine. Inspired by the “Rocky” movies, this workout allows you to change things up, take advantage of your environment or even train while on vacation.

A word of caution: Before trying this workout, you should already be running, lifting, stretching and engaging in some form of martial or defensive exercise on a regular basis.

The Rocky run (snow option)

For me, the number one cardiovascular endurance exercise has always been running. I normally run on grass and dirt trails to soften the impact. To turn an ordinary run into a “Rocky Run,” find an appropriate area covered by freshly fallen snow and run through it the way Rocky did while preparing for his fight against the fictional Ivan Drago.

Running on fresh snow is very much like running on a cushion. It can be exhilarating to move through a forest made pristine by snowfall. The only sounds you hear are the crunch of snow beneath your feet, the babbling of a creek rushing too quickly to freeze and the determined tapping of a lone woodpecker pursuing its prey.

When engaging in winter activities, dress appropriately for the weather and recognize that running in snow is physically taxing. Gauge your distance accordingly.

The Rocky run (other options)

Even if you don’t have snow, Rocky Balboa offers plenty of inspiration. Consider these alternatives:



Running hills or steps, like the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Running along a beach

Running wilderness trails

Swimming

Push-ups on the move

During your run, stop periodically to do push-ups. The total number should be based on your personal goals, with an emphasis on improvement. You can alternate between standard, knuckle and incline push-ups.

The reason I can still do the “Rocky Workout” at age 72 is because I started doing it at 22 and never stopped.

Sit-ups anywhere

Do sit-ups before, during and after your run. While running, you can stop and hook your feet under a park bench to get the job done. Again, set your total based on your own goals.

During runs, consider stopping to do some sit-ups. Photo/Dan Marcou

Pull-ups wherever you find them

Find locations along your route to do pull-ups. I’ve done them from tree branches, along the Mississippi River and on monkey bars in parks across the country. Finding an actual pull-up bar during a run is always exciting.

Question: Do you know the difference between a pull-up bar and a regular bar?

Answer: No tip is required and there’s never a wait to be served.

Shadow fighting for technique

At any point during your workout, you can stop to engage in shadow fighting. This involves mentally picturing an attacker while defending yourself with punches, kicks, elbow strikes and palm heels. Choose a location out of public view to avoid misunderstandings.

Focus on technique and precision rather than power. Visualize vulnerable areas on an imaginary opponent your size and work for perfection in each movement.

Avoid locking out joints or striking at full power while shadow fighting, as this can lead to injury. Reserve full-contact efforts for controlled training environments.

Be sure to dress for the weather. Photo/Dan Marcou

Dumbbells as a portable weight room

Dumbbells provide a portable weight room you can use anytime and anywhere. At the beginning or end of your Rocky Workout, consider the following exercises:



Curls

Reverse curls

Flys

Upright rows

Military press

Select a weight that allows you to complete three sets of eight repetitions for each exercise.

Music optional

Modern technology makes it easy to add music to any workout. Consider creating a “Rocky mix” to enhance the atmosphere. Music selection is entirely personal, but remain aware of your surroundings at all times.

Safety considerations

Avoid the following:



Sensory overload from music while running in real-world environments

Long breaks from workouts during vacations, which can gradually turn into full stops

Running in snow during high winds, which can cause whiteout conditions

Running on ice

The Murph workout

For an even greater challenge, consider “The Murph.”

The Murph is named after its creator, Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a posthumous Medal of Honor recipient. He used this workout regularly to prepare for the rigors of combat.

While wearing a 20-pound vest, complete:



A 1-mile run

100 pull-ups

200 push-ups

300 squats

A second 1-mile run

Why functional fitness matters

Trying a new workout can be enjoyable, but every workout a police officer performs should prepare them for the very real physical challenges they may face on the street.

Those challenges include sudden, desperate struggles in unforgiving environments against opponents who follow no rules. There are no timeouts, no referees and no second chances.

Train hard. Train regularly. Prepare yourself so that when your moment comes, you do exactly what Adrian famously told Rocky to do: “WIN!”

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