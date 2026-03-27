Wellness policy checklist for public safety agencies: What to include and why it matters

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Most public safety agencies profess to care about wellness. That’s a good thing, but caring about wellness and implementing a carefully structured, effective wellness policy are two very different things.

A strong wellness policy doesn’t just say, “We support our people.” It creates interconnected systems that help employees as they manage the everyday stressful demands of the job. It also provides targeted resources to help them before, during and after traumatic incidents. Most importantly, an effective wellness policy ensures support is available whenever someone needs it — and not just when an employee reaches a breaking point.

The most effective programs are intentional, integrated, and clearly defined. A wellness policy is the foundation that makes that possible.

So, what should an agency wellness policy actually include? And why does each piece matter? Let’s walk through the elements and recommendations.

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Start with purpose — and mean it

Every effective wellness policy begins with a clear statement of purpose. This section doesn’t need to be complex, but it should clearly explain why the program exists and what it is designed to do.

A strong purpose statement focuses on providing guidance for establishing and maintaining a proactive agency wellness program. It should also make clear the program is intended to support a comprehensive, “all of the above” approach to wellness, including physical fitness, mental health and overall wellness.

Keeping this section straightforward and grounded in the policy helps ensure consistency across the organization. It also reinforces that wellness is not a one-time initiative, but an ongoing effort supported by well-defined structure and expectations.

Define who the policy covers

A wellness policy should clearly outline who it applies to. In most agencies, that should include sworn personnel, professional staff, dispatchers, and even volunteers and reserves. Many agencies also extend resources to family members and retirees, recognizing that family and community support plays a critical role in resilience.

When policies are narrowly defined, gaps can form. For example, a narrow policy may focus on specific events, major critical incidents, or clear signs of distress while overlooking the gray areas where many personnel actually struggle. Those gaps may exclude personnel unless they meet certain “qualifying” conditions, forcing them to wait until issues escalate before help is available.

Establish definitions

Wellness policies often use language that can be easily misunderstood. Terms like “peer support,” “critical incident,” “confidentiality,” and “fitness for duty evaluation” should be spelled out in plain language. This prevents confusion and helps ensure consistency in how the policy is applied.

Clear language also builds trust. When everyone involved understands the terminology, they are more likely to feel confident engaging with the system.

Clarify leadership responsibilities

A wellness policy should clearly outline roles and responsibilities related to the program.

In most agencies, this will include identifying a coordinator to help establish and run the wellness program. This role typically involves managing wellness resources, developing procedures for peer support and ensuring personnel have access to available services. Responsibilities may also include identifying and facilitating access to qualified support providers, employee assistance programs (EAPs), and other agency resources. It could also include delivering wellness information and training to members.

In addition, the policy should address how supervisors are supported in recognizing behaviors that may indicate an employee is experiencing challenges that could impact their ability to do their job.

While the policy may not specifically define a leadership philosophy, it should make clear that supervisors and leaders play a role in supporting the program by helping connect personnel with resources and participating in wellness-related training.

Depending on the size of an agency, a wellness policy may define additional roles and responsibilities specific to the program. For example, an agency may appoint or hire a wellness coordinator to manage the program. It may also tap a leader of its peer support team.

Lexipol’s leadership-focused wellness content often reinforces the idea that culture is shaped daily by what leaders model and reinforce. A policy that clearly defines these expectations helps ensure consistency across the organization.

Build a strong peer support framework

Peer support is one of the most valuable components of a wellness program, but only if it’s structured properly. When done right, peer support creates a bridge between personnel and formal resources. It allows employees to talk to someone who speaks the same language and understands the job. With proper training, members of a peer support team should feel empowered to suggest or refer people to additional resources, as needed.

A wellness policy should outline how members of the peer support team are selected, trained and supported. It should define each role, clarify limitations, and address confidentiality expectations. In addition, a policy should make clear that peer support should be voluntary and accessible.

Policies should also clarify when peer support is activated. In many agencies, that means peer support plays a major role after a critical incident (see below), helping ensure support is offered quickly and consistently. When that expectation is built into the process, supervisors are more likely to view peer support as a standard part of post-incident care rather than a “nice to have.”

Without clear policy guidance, peer support programs can become inconsistent or underutilized. Avoiding a “set it and forget it” mentality requires ongoing focus to ensure these resources aren’t introduced with great fanfare and then promptly forgotten.

Provide support following critical incidents

A wellness policy should address how the agency supports personnel following critical incidents. In public safety, a critical incident is generally defined as an event that may cause a strong emotional, cognitive, or physical reaction that has the potential to interfere with daily work or everyday life. Critical incidents can happen to anyone in public safety at any time, and your agency’s policy should outline procedures for providing support as soon as practicable after such events.

This typically includes coordinating a range of support resources, such as peer support outreach, chaplaincy services, and access to culturally competent clinicians. In some cases, agencies may also offer structured discussions (often referred to as critical incident stress debriefings or CISDs) to provide care and support following such an incident. Regardless of the specific approach, the goal is to ensure personnel have timely access to appropriate resources and support in a structured and consistent manner.

In addition to peer support, personnel should have access to appropriate support resources, such as licensed mental health professionals or employee assistance programs, depending on the situation and the needs of the individuals involved.

By clearly outlining how support is initiated and delivered following a critical incident, the policy helps ensure personnel receive timely, consistent assistance when they need it most.

It’s worth pointing out that some agencies are moving away from formal CISDs. Recent cases, including Huffman v. City of Boston in Massachusetts and State v. Segura in Washington, have raised concerns about the confidentiality of statements made during post-event group debriefings. As a result, some agencies are shifting toward more flexible, voluntary, and evidence-informed approaches to post-incident support, focusing on providing a range of resources rather than relying on a single intervention.

Beyond the policy: Ongoing support

While policies around critical incidents often focus on the immediate response, agencies may also consider additional follow-up efforts over time. Continued check-ins, access to ongoing support resources and monitoring of wellness needs can help address concerns that may not surface right away.

These types of efforts may extend beyond what is formally outlined in policy, but they can provide added support and help reinforce a comprehensive approach to employee well-being.

Provide clear access to mental health resources

Another key aspect of a well-written wellness policy is the identification of available mental health resources. These might include employee assistance programs, licensed mental health professionals, peer support, and other services available through the agency.

However, identifying resources alone is not enough. A wellness policy should also outline how personnel can access those services and how referrals are made. Clear procedures help ensure members can obtain support in a timely and appropriate manner.

Leaders play a critical role in whether those resources get used. Regardless of what your policy says, when leaders speak openly about mental health, normalize conversations around stress, and share their own experiences, they reduce stigma and build trust. Even more importantly, when leaders actively use agency resources, this signals to personnel that wellness is not just encouraged — it’s accepted and expected.

Protect confidentiality

If there’s one element that determines whether a wellness program succeeds or fails, it’s confidentiality. A wellness policy should address how sensitive information is handled within the program.

Personnel need to understand that conversations related to wellness are treated with discretion, but the level of confidentiality may vary depending on applicable laws and agency policy. In some states, legislative protections provide a degree of privilege for peer support communications, while in others, protections may be more limited. Because of this, policies should be developed in alignment with state statutes and clearly explain how confidentiality is maintained for both individual and group interactions.

Policies should also define appropriate exceptions to confidentiality, such as mandatory reporting requirements or situations involving safety concerns. These exceptions are typically mandated by law and should be communicated clearly so personnel understand when information may need to be disclosed.

Ultimately, the goal is to provide the highest level of confidentiality possible (within the bounds of the law) while ensuring personnel understand both the protections in place and their limitations. When that balance is clearly communicated, personnel are more likely to engage with agency wellness resources.

Proactive wellness check-ins

While not always included in formal policy, many agencies are incorporating periodic wellness check-ins as part of their broader wellness efforts. These are routine, proactive check-ins conducted by trained professionals and offered as an additional layer of support for personnel. They can help normalize conversations about wellness, reduce stigma about seeking help, and encourage early engagement with available resources.

These check-ins are not intended to replace existing support systems, but to complement them by providing personnel with opportunities to connect with qualified professionals before concerns escalate. Establishing familiarity with available resources can make it easier for members to seek support when needed.

Approaches vary by agency. Some offer check-ins on a voluntary basis, while others make them mandatory and/or incorporate them into broader wellness initiatives. Regardless of structure, the goal is to provide consistent access to support and reinforce a proactive approach to employee well-being.

Tip sheet: 10-point Wellness Program Checklist: DOWNLOAD NOW!

Make training part of the policy

A good wellness policy should be supported by ongoing training. That includes training for peer supporters, supervisors, and line personnel. It should cover topics like recognizing stress, responding to warning signs, initiating tough conversations, and understanding available resources.

Training should also be role-specific. Supervisors need to understand that taking care of their people is part of the job. That means noticing when someone may be struggling, stepping in early and being willing to have direct (sometimes uncomfortable) conversations instead of waiting for things to escalate. They should be equipped to ask questions, show genuine concern, and help connect personnel with support when needed.

Just as importantly, training must be continuous and not just a one-time event. Regular refreshers, integration into in-service training, and inclusion in academy curricula help reinforce expectations and normalize wellness as part of the job. Over time, this builds a shared language (and culture) around stress, resilience, and support.

Clarify fitness-for-duty processes

A wellness policy — or a separate policy addressing fitness for duty — should clearly distinguish between voluntary wellness support and fitness-for-duty evaluations. While wellness resources are intended to provide general support to boost well-being, fitness-for-duty evaluations are used in more limited circumstances when there is a question about whether an employee can perform the essential functions of the job.

At the policy level, the focus should be on defining when these evaluations may (or must) be initiated, who has the authority to require them and the general responsibilities of employees and supervisors. The policy should also make clear that these evaluations are separate from routine wellness services and are governed by specific legal, medical, and administrative considerations.

Because these evaluations involve sensitive medical and psychological issues, policies should address confidentiality, documentation, and how fitness-for-duty determinations relate to other personnel actions (such as temporary relief from duty or return-to-work decisions). More detailed procedures can then be addressed in a separate document.

Agencies should also ensure that fitness-for-duty policies and procedures are developed in collaboration with qualified professionals, including culturally competent mental health clinicians who have experience conducting evaluations in public safety settings. This helps support a process that is fair, legally sound, and aligned with professional standards.

Assign oversight and evaluate the program

Finally, every wellness policy should include a plan for oversight and evaluation. Who is responsible for the program? How often is it reviewed? How does the agency measure effectiveness? What does “success” look like?

Programs should evolve over time based on feedback and emerging best practices. Agencies should regularly assess whether their wellness efforts are truly meeting the needs of their people.

From policy to practice

A wellness policy is more than a document. It’s a reflection of how an organization views its people and how it prioritizes their well-being. It creates structure, builds trust, and ensures support is available when it matters most.

The real question isn’t whether your agency has a wellness policy, but whether that policy is clear, trusted, and actively used. Because in public safety, taking care of your people isn’t separate from the mission. It is the mission.

Lexipol Policy includes comprehensive guidance to help agencies establish and maintain effective wellness programs for public safety professionals. To see how these elements come together in practice, you can review sample wellness program policies here:

