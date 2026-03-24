Your greatest asset isn’t equipment — it’s your people

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Editor’s Note: Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners for First Responder Wellness Week from March 23-27, 2026. Each day, we’ll provide webinars, articles, videos and more, all within the overarching theme of being “Total Wellness. True Readiness.” Register for five wellness webinars now.

We say it all the time — our people are our greatest asset. But if that’s true, why do we spend more time maintaining vehicles than we do maintaining the people driving them? In this special episode of the Policing Matters episode, Aaron Zamzow from FireRescue1’s Better Every Shift podcast takes over to talk to Gordon Graham about what’s missing in how agencies approach wellness, leadership and long-term performance — and what needs to change.

From the stigma around mental health to the reality of financial stress and leadership blind spots, Gordon keeps it simple and direct. Take care of your people early, or deal with the consequences later. His “10 Fs” framework isn’t theory — it’s a practical way to think about how first responders actually live and work.

Tune in to discover



What we really mean when we say “our people are our greatest asset”

Why many agencies spend more maintaining vehicles than maintaining their people

How small leadership moments — like saying thank you — actually stick

Why financial stress, not just the job, wears people down

What we can do right now to take better care of our people

About our sponsor

This episode is sponsored by BLTN, Powered by Multitude Insights. Better bulletins solve crimes. BLTN is the nationwide intelligence-sharing platform built by law enforcement, for law enforcement. One centralized system to create, distribute, and analyze bulletins—connecting agencies in real time so critical intel reaches the right people when it matters most. No more inbox sprawl, no more missed leads—just faster coordination and better outcomes. Visit multitudeinsights.com to see how agencies are closing more cases, faster.

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