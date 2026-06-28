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7-year-old honored by Texas sheriff’s office after helping save 1-year-old brother’s life

Patrick found his 1-year-old brother, Liam, unresponsive in the pool, pulled him out, and alerted his mother and neighbors for help, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

June 28, 2026 07:00 AM
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Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

By Mary Ella Hastings
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has nominated 7-year-old Patrick for a Sheriff’s Commendation Award after he rescued his little brother from a pool, helping to save his life.

On June 21, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Ketron Road in Burleson to assist 1-year-old Liam, who had been found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

EMS personnel were able to save Liam’s life before taking him to Cooks Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

“We are thankful to report that Liam is expected to make a full recovery,” Lt. Keven George wrote in the post.

As the deputies investigated the accident, they learned that Liam’s older brother, Patrick, played a pivotal role in saving his brother’s life.

Patrick found his brother unresponsive in the pool, pulled him out, and alerted his mother and neighbors for help.

“In moments of crisis, even adults can freeze under pressure,” Lt. George wrote. “Patrick did the opposite. He remained focused, acted with urgency, and demonstrated a level of courage, awareness, and determination far beyond his years.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Patrick’s response “exemplifies true heroism.” Patrick’s nomination for the Sheriff’s Commendation Award will be voted on by the Sheriff’s Office Awards Committee in its next meeting.

“Our entire Sheriff’s Office family is incredibly proud of Patrick. His selflessness, courage, and love for his little brother serve as a powerful reminder that heroes come in all ages and sizes,” George wrote.

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