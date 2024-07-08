Versaterm’s AI non-emergency reporting solution broadens compatibility under new name

PRESS RELEASE

OTTAWA, Canada — Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today the expansion of its AI-powered non-emergency reporting solution to other industry records management systems (RMS) under a new name. The original solution was launched in May 2023 for Versaterm RMS clients. The intelligent conversational solution allows the public to easily submit non-emergency reports via mobile app or web to receive faster assistance while reducing the manual workload for understaffed emergency call centers and law enforcement agencies. The expanded offering enables agencies using a third-party RMS to implement this innovative community engagement application. Versaterm CommunityReport, formerly known as Case Service Reporting, better reflects the value of its services to community members and public safety agencies.

The high volume of non-emergency calls continues to strain emergency call takers and first responders who must answer and assess each reporting party’s situation. CommunityReport helps relieve some of this workload by quickly moving lower priority calls off the emergency line. For the community members, the virtual investigator addresses their non-emergency request to leave them feeling served and heard. The solution integrates with the RMS to generate a review-ready report for agencies and updates the reporting party throughout the process.

“We are offering expanded access to our AI-powered virtual investigator for non-emergency reporting, due to the strong response from Versaterm partners. This broader compatibility is part of our continued commitment to delivering innovative tools that complement the work that public safety agencies do,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer of Versaterm. “The new solution name is better aligned with its community engagement role in our purpose-built ecosystem.”