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L3Harris

L3Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of communications systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets. The business has more than 80 years of experience in public safety and professional communications and supports more than 500 systems around the world. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Address: 221 Jefferson Ridge Parkway
Zip Code: 24501
Location: LYNCHBURG, Virginia
Main Phone Number: 8882594746
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