Tactical logistics: Solving the 62-inch airline baggage puzzle

The mission: Find a durable roller under 62 linear inches to avoid airline oversize fees.

— The internal frame keeps it upright in long airport lines. Best for low light: Vertx RLT — Features a light-colored interior that makes finding gear significantly easier in dark environments.

— Features a light-colored interior that makes finding gear significantly easier in dark environments. Best for organization: Eberlestock Atlas — The separate “basement” compartment is a game-changer for storing your clean clothes and keeping them organized.

— The separate “basement” compartment is a game-changer for storing your clean clothes and keeping them organized. Maximum hauler: 5.11 SOMS 3.0 — Best for massive gear loads, but keep an eye on the weight scale.

Walking the floor of the 2025 SHOT Show, I had a realization: my old-school suitcase was officially a dinosaur. Everywhere I looked, fellow gun writers and instructors were effortlessly navigating the crowds with roller duffle bags. I decided it was time to find out why this specific piece of gear has become the new gold standard for those of us who move through airports with more than just a change of clothes.

During the show, I caught up with Troy Broddrick, the Western States Regional Manager at First Tactical. We talked about the shift toward rolling duffles, and Troy pointed out that their popularity really comes down to adaptability. He explained how a single bag could pivot from a standard business trip to a SWAT call-out, or even serve as a specialized transport for drone equipment.

Duffle or duffel?

Somehow, both spellings are correct. In this article, I use both versions depending on how the manufacturer brands them. When I set out to review these, I contacted multiple companies; some were eager to help, while others didn’t reply. My goal was simple: find bags that maximize space while staying under the industry standard of 62 linear inches (length + width + height) to avoid those dreaded oversize baggage fees.

I received these samples early last year and immediately put them to work. I hauled them across the country for firearm instructor classes, training conferences and even a family vacation. I also enlisted other instructors for their feedback to see which bags truly met our expectations.

In order from smallest to largest, here’s a review of the roller duffle bags that met our expectations.

Vertx RLT Roller Duffel

The Vertx RLT’s light-colored interior is a mission-critical feature, allowing you to locate dark-colored gear easily in low-light environments. Photo/Todd Fletcher

At 32.5" H x 15" W x 13" D (60.5 linear inches), the Vertx RLT is the most compact bag in this group. But in this case, smaller does not mean insufficient. This bag is all business. It’s the perfect size for an extended stay, but small enough to move through a crowded terminal comfortably.

The Vertx RLT Roller Duffel’s main compartment features durable YKK locking zippers on the main compartment to keep your gear secure, and a water-resistant exterior made with PU-coated ripstop material covers the zippers to keep your gear dry. The rear compartment is reinforced with 1680D Ballistic Nylo ensuring exceptional abrasion resistance. Compression straps on the outside of the bag are provided for a quick lock-down of gear.

The light-colored interior lining keeps your belongings visible in low-light conditions. The poly-carbonate bottom provides exceptional durability, and the internal structure allows the bag to comfortably stand on one side during travel by extending the reinforced internal panels and adhering them to the interior loop panels for added structure. You can organize your gear as you see fit with interior loop panels that are compatible with Tactigami.

The Vertx RLT Roller Duffel has 84MM molded polypropylene and TPU wheels that roll smoothly over a variety of terrain while the aluminum retracting handle is sturdy and stiff. This handle is cleverly installed outside the molded bottom pan to allow for more space to store gear inside the bag.

Eberlestock Atlas Duffel

The Atlas “basement” compartment quickly became my favorite design element. Photo/Todd Fletcher

At 61.5 linear inches, a picky gate agent might be tempted to pull out a tape measure for an oversize fee, but I never had one even give this bag a second look.

The Atlas features a large main compartment with padded dividers and six external pockets, but the “basement” compartment quickly became my favorite design element. It allowed me to keep my clothes folded neatly in the bottom while keeping my boots, running shoes and toiletries separate in the main area.

The pockets and compartments are each closed with lockable YKK security zippers, and an included rain cover protects your gear from moisture or dust in the harshest of conditions. The Atlas Duffel has straps connecting the bottom compartment to the top compartment like most other duffels, but Eberlestock added a nice touch with Velcro closures that keep the straps secured and snag-free even from the roughest airport bag handler.

Another great feature is how easy this bag is to roll across uneven and rocky terrain. I used this bag on the range to haul gear, and it was easy to pull around. The widely spaced wheels keep the bag stable regardless of the surface. If you somehow happen to damage a wheel due to rough use, don’t worry about it. The wheels are easily serviceable and replaceable.

First Tactical Specialist Rolling Duffle

Photo/First Tactical

This bag hits the 62-linear-inch limit perfectly (30” x 16” x 16”). It’s also the lightest of the bunch at under 10 lbs, which is a major win when you’re trying to stay under the 50lb airline weight limit before having to pay those “overweight” penalties.

The Specialist Rolling Duffle is the ideal tactical kit bag for longer missions. The Folding Frame System allows it to store flat when not in use but will stand tall and hold its shape in the field for easy gear retrieval. The internal frame structure allows operators to find what they need without the sides of the bag collapsing in on itself while in use.

The same internal frame structure keeps the First Tactical Specialist Rolling Duffle standing upright when you let go of the handle. This shouldn’t be a luxury and is appreciated when you’re standing in line to check bags at the airport. Another design element adding to the stability of the Specialist Rolling Duffle is the heavy-duty oversized wheels that easily roll over rough terrain and gravel. The wheels are widely spaced creating a nice stable bag over a variety of obstacles without tipping over.

The First Tactical Specialist Rolling Duffle is amongst the most durable bags on the market. This rolling kit features a 1000D/1680D nylon construction, reinforced corners, a bottom skid plate adding protection to the high abrasion areas, and a thick handle system strong enough to bear heavy tactical loads.

5.11 SOMS 3.0 126L

The 5.11 SOMS 3.0 is a “heavy hauler” designed to stand on its end, making it ideal for managing large kit loads in crowded terminals. Photo/Todd Fletcher

The SOMS 3.0 is the giant of the group. At 64.5 linear inches, it technically exceeds the standard 62-inch limit, but if you don’t overpack the outside pockets, it’s unlikely to get scrutinized. However, if you encounter an overzealous one with their pet tape measure, it could cost you an oversized baggage fee. I’ve used it multiple times with zero issues, though you have to watch the weight — at 126 liters, it’s so spacious it’s easy to cruise past that 50lb limit.

The 5.11 Tactical SOMS 3.0 126L rolling duffel bag is designed to provide a durable, versatile and customizable storage solution for travelers seeking optimal organization. With a focus on high-quality construction and materials such as tough 1050D and 1680D ballistic nylon, the SOMS 3.0 withstands use in the most demanding environments.

The roomy main compartment, clear documents pocket and external zippered pockets allow you to store everything from uniforms to gear with ease. The adjustable internal loop system, web MOLLE platform and light-colored interior lining allows for easy configuration and visibility of contents. It features an innovative retractable handle, self-retracting grab handles, and removable webbing strap with a buckle for tethering additional bags.

I used this bag to transport everything from rifles and ammo to clothes and paperwork. One of our other instructors said the purpose-built dividers and pouches available from 5.11 make this bag great for transporting and storing drones, drone controllers, and all the batteries and chargers needed for extended missions.

Final thoughts

After months of travel, I can say all these roller bags are ready for whatever you throw at them. They are customizable, durable and have earned our recommendation as a superior alternative to the traditional suitcase.

Model Linear inches Weight Best feature Vertx RLT 60.5" ~10 lbs Tactigami compatibility & low-light visibility Eberlestock Atlas 61.5" ~12.7 lbs Hard-sided "basement" to store your clean clothes First Tactical Specialist 62.0" < 10 lbs Folding frame system (Stays upright in line) 5.11 SOMS 3.0 64.5" ~16.8 lbs Max capacity (126L) for drones & long missions *Linear Inches = Length + Width + Height. Most airlines limit checked bags to 62".

