Two very different guns, one shared goal: Performance under pressure

Hello from SHOT Show 2026! For once, the weather at the range was perfect, and we all took advantage of it. There is nothing like a sunny day to throw projectiles at steel, and I did plenty of that.

My first stop was the Glock range, where we were introduced to the new GEN6 models. I shot the Glock 19. Around me, the chatter ranged from “Not much has changed” to “This is completely different.” The fact is, it is something in between.

The “completely different” part is the best news ever. The texturing on the grip makes it nearly tacky in the hand. I generally use aftermarket decals to improve my grip. On the GEN6, it is unnecessary. Additionally, the GEN6 guns have palm swells and an extended beavertail.

Once I put a few rounds downrange, I realized how much different this Glock feels and shoots. The beavertail didn’t change the way it pointed, but it did change how easily the gun indexed into the Master Grip. Better indexing means faster target engagement.

Glock has done a few things to make the trigger feel a bit shorter. I have an aftermarket trigger in one of my Glocks. Mine cost about $250. The GEN6 G19 felt like someone had given it an expensive aftermarket trigger, only this gun was stock.

Photo/Gene Whisenand

The GEN6 Glocks have optic cuts. They come with three different mounting plates, which give your optic a direct-mount fit.

The new models essentially fit the same holsters and accessories. Officers who like this generation won’t need to buy new holsters. Remember to confirm this with the actual gun and holster. On my range, the rule is simple: draw 500 times before the new system goes on duty.

When my photo guy, Gene Whisenand, asked me if I would swap my current Glock for a GEN6, I said “yes” right away. It is a familiar feel, except it points much better. In the world of duty guns, natural feel is an advantage measured in milliseconds. These new Glocks are winners.

Franklin Armory’s new Prevail rifle is actually a rifle system Photo/Gene Whisenand

My second stop was Franklin Armory. I came by to chat with Jay Jacobson about their new Prevail rifle, which is actually a rifle system. This is a modular bolt-action gun with a TRC (Total Round Control) action. Designed for precision shooting scenarios like hunting and target competition, I anticipate it will be adopted into police use in the near future.

Jay was holding the bolt assembly for the Prevail in one hand. He reached over with the other hand, twisted it and separated the firing pin assembly from the bolt body. The entire component can be stripped without tools. He also explained that dismounting the barrel can be done by the end user. Ask any precision shooter you know if they can barrel-swap their gun in their living room.

The TRC action reduces failures when the gun is needed most. Some bolt guns rely on the speed of the bolt operation to throw the empty brass clear of the action. The Prevail action is not user-sensitive and doesn’t require ideal conditions.

Jay Jacobsen holding the bolt assembly for the Prevail in one hand. Photo/Gene Whisenand

In the world of precision shooting, easing the cartridge concentrically into the chamber is critical. When I competed, I used a push-feed action, where the bolt simply pushed the cartridge into the chamber. When the bullet stopped in the chamber, the extractor clamped onto the back of the cartridge.

Many guns, especially precision law enforcement models, use a controlled-feed action, where the cartridge is stripped off the magazine and the extractor holds it against the bolt face as it guides it into the chamber. Each has its advantages. Push-feed actions are simpler, but they rely on gravity to ensure the cartridge remains on track until it is seated. This works well for bench shooting, but those who hunt dangerous game usually prefer controlled feed.

Because the Prevail gives the user Total Round Control, which combines the qualities of push feed and controlled feed into a single package, the law enforcement application is self-evident.

I have dozens of stories to share about my range day. Stick around. It just gets better.