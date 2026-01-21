820 lumens in the palm of your hand: My top 3 SHOT Show lighting picks

Hello again from SHOT Show 2026. There was a bit of walking at the show today. The show opened at 8:30 a.m. When my Garmin notified me I had walked the first 5K, it was only 10 a.m. That’s 7K steps, for you step counters.

You know I’m going to talk about new lighting products at SHOT Show. I looked at dozens of lights today, but these are my top three picks.

First up is Princeton Tec, who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. They remain a family-owned business, which is great to see in this industry.

The Princeton Tec Ghost X MPLS has just launched and will be available this March. Princeton Tec is well-known for rail-mounted helmet lights, but this new model offers incredible versatility. It features multiple mount options — including a front mount and a clip mount — allowing it to be secured to laser-cut armor or MOLLE webbing. It is also dual-fuel, meaning it runs on either a CR123 or a standard AA battery.

The new Ghost X MPLS features “Ghost Mode” for instant IR transition and a modular design that moves easily from helmet to armor. Photo/Lindsey Bertomen

The highlights:



“Ghost Mode": This is the standout feature. A single switch kills all visible light and engages IR high, low, or strobe.

This is the standout feature. A single switch kills all visible light and engages IR high, low, or strobe. Tactical switching: The controls are glove-friendly, and the switch can even be set as a dedicated kill switch.

The controls are glove-friendly, and the switch can even be set as a dedicated kill switch. Admin use: Officers have been dismounting these lights post-ops to use as task lights. To help with that, it comes with a strap featuring a magnetic closure to hang the light around the neck for admin work.

The coolest light I found on the floor was from Powertac. The E3R Nova is 820 lumens, yet it is only slightly larger than an AA battery — about 3.24” long.

I was at the Powertac booth playing with the light when I clicked the recessed switch once. It threw a fair amount of light, roughly the same as my two-cell penlight. I thought that was a solid throw until Rodger, who was working the booth, told me to click the switch twice.

I nearly blinded the guy standing to my left. Come to think of it, I’m glad my wife, who was shooting my photos, was on my right side! Mishandling bright lights can be fatal, but this power is impressive. The E3R throws a flood-like beam with soft edges, providing more than enough light for an emergency room search if your primary light goes down.

The specs:



Rechargeable: USB-integrated charging.

USB-integrated charging. Runtime: 27 hours on low; 45 minutes on high.

27 hours on low; 45 minutes on high. Durability: Made of machined aluminum and rated IPX-8.

Made of machined aluminum and rated IPX-8. Clip: Features a pocket clip that allows the light to be attached to a uniform shoulder mark, turning it into a hands-free work light.

The third lighting product isn’t a flashlight; it’s a safety vest. The Flying Cross Lit Safety Vest looks like your standard reflective gear, but it has dimmable LEDs embedded directly into the material.

This setup allows the wearer to be seen 360 degrees. The vest comes with its own rechargeable battery, and with an MSRP of $131.99, it is an inexpensive investment that will undoubtedly prevent tragedies on the road.

The author pictured next to the Lit Vest.