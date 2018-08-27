Registration open for NTOA’s 35th Annual Law Enforcement Operations Conference

By P1 Staff

The National Tactical Officers Association announced updates this month for its upcoming 35th Annual Law Enforcement Operations Conference, including a complete lineup of seminars, incident debriefs and more.

The conference, which will be held Sept. 16 - 21 in Milwaukee, features a two-day trade show, networking opportunities, seminars from acclaimed instructors and more than 70 courses on topics including risk mitigation and current case law, according to a press release.

Other featured topics include:

Route 91 Harvest Festival Debrief

The Norwegian Massacre 2011

MAGNUS Leadership for Specialized Units: An Application of Reversal Theory for Advanced Wellness and Resiliency

Law Enforcement Response to Suicidal Subjects: Legal Realities and Options

(Un)Common Leadership

Civil Unrest and Ambush on Police Debrief (Baton Rouge)

Millennials and Tactical Teams: Bridging the Gap

Critical Thinking and Condensed Time Decision-Making for the Team Leader

SWAT After Action Report

Critical Incident Management for Patrol

Aurora Theater Massacre

The NTOA will also offer a new attraction this year. The NTOA Hub will provide several events and services to conference attendees, from general Q&As about NTOA services to “Tac Talks,” brief discussions on topics such as incident response and grant opportunities.

Conference attendees can register here for packages including full-week, two-day and one-day attendance.

For more information on the National Tactical Officers Association, visit www.ntoa.org or call 800-279-9127.