REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Registration open for NTOA’s 35th Annual Law Enforcement Operations Conference

Conference will feature a trade show, networking opportunities, seminars and more

August 27, 2018 10:37 AM
2018-08-27_9-56-06.png

The 35th Annual Law Enforcement Operations Conference will be held Sept. 16 - 21.

Photo/NTOA

By P1 Staff

The National Tactical Officers Association announced updates this month for its upcoming 35th Annual Law Enforcement Operations Conference, including a complete lineup of seminars, incident debriefs and more.

The conference, which will be held Sept. 16 - 21 in Milwaukee, features a two-day trade show, networking opportunities, seminars from acclaimed instructors and more than 70 courses on topics including risk mitigation and current case law, according to a press release.

Other featured topics include:

  • Route 91 Harvest Festival Debrief
  • The Norwegian Massacre 2011
  • MAGNUS Leadership for Specialized Units: An Application of Reversal Theory for Advanced Wellness and Resiliency
  • Law Enforcement Response to Suicidal Subjects: Legal Realities and Options
  • (Un)Common Leadership
  • Civil Unrest and Ambush on Police Debrief (Baton Rouge)
  • Millennials and Tactical Teams: Bridging the Gap
  • Critical Thinking and Condensed Time Decision-Making for the Team Leader
  • SWAT After Action Report
  • Critical Incident Management for Patrol
  • Aurora Theater Massacre

The NTOA will also offer a new attraction this year. The NTOA Hub will provide several events and services to conference attendees, from general Q&As about NTOA services to “Tac Talks,” brief discussions on topics such as incident response and grant opportunities.

Conference attendees can register here for packages including full-week, two-day and one-day attendance.

For more information on the National Tactical Officers Association, visit www.ntoa.org or call 800-279-9127.

Active Shooter Ambush Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Community Policing Crowd Control Emotionally Disturbed Persons (EDP) Mass Casualty Incidents Officer Safety Police Jobs & Careers Police News Police Training Police1 Grants SWAT Terrorism Prevention and Response