Improving the probability of courage in active shooter response

By Brad Spicer

Despite decades of evolution in active shooter tactics and training since Columbine, incidents like the Uvalde school shooting demonstrate that equipment, doctrine and technical proficiency alone cannot guarantee decisive action under extreme stress. Human performance remains the critical variable.

In an active shooter situation, if an officer fails to act, we often assume moral failure. Sometimes that assumption is correct — an officer prioritizes their own life over the lives they swore to protect. That is a failure of duty. But modern performance research suggests another possibility: under extreme survival stress, panic can override deliberate decision-making.

When executive function becomes impaired under extreme stress, officers can default to instinctive survival responses rather than deliberate action. In those moments, physiology can overwhelm cognition and narrow the ability to act courageously. This article examines why officers fail to act under extreme stress and offers a framework for building the physiological and psychological architecture that helps preserve performance when it matters most.

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Fear vs. panic: The biological failure point

Fear is information. Panic is collapse.

When an event is perceived as life-threatening and uncontrollable, the body can enter what performance researchers describe as extreme survival stress. As heart rate climbs into elevated ranges — often approaching 170 BPM — cognitive narrowing accelerates. Fine motor skills degrade. Auditory exclusion and tunnel vision emerge. Executive function becomes significantly impaired, reducing the brain’s ability to reason, process information and make deliberate decisions under pressure.

This is not character failure. It is physiological overload. The goal of active shooter response training is not to eliminate fear, but to prevent fear from escalating into panic.

The four involuntary stress responses

In 1915, physiologist Walter Cannon identified the body’s automatic fight-or-flight response to perceived threat. A century of research has since expanded that model. Under extreme survival stress, human behavior often narrows into four instinctive responses:



Fight : Aggression marked by cognitive narrowing and impaired judgment. Controlled aggression is necessary in active shooter response, but unregulated aggression can collapse perception, create tunnel vision and compromise decision-making.

: Aggression marked by cognitive narrowing and impaired judgment. Controlled aggression is necessary in active shooter response, but unregulated aggression can collapse perception, create tunnel vision and compromise decision-making. Flight : Movement that prioritizes safety over confrontation with the threat. Sometimes this is obvious retreat. An example is running away from the threat. Other times, it appears more subtle: movement that looks tactical while avoiding decisive engagement with the actual problem — methodically clearing low-risk areas or focusing on perimeter tasks while the threat remains active.

: Movement that prioritizes safety over confrontation with the threat. Sometimes this is obvious retreat. An example is running away from the threat. Other times, it appears more subtle: movement that looks tactical while avoiding decisive engagement with the actual problem — methodically clearing low-risk areas or focusing on perimeter tasks while the threat remains active. Freeze : Action paralysis caused by cognitive overload under extreme stress. During the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a d eputy remained in an alcove outside the building

: Action paralysis caused by cognitive overload under extreme stress. During the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a d Fawn: Attempts to reduce perceived threat through appeasement, delay or avoidance. More often, this manifests as tactical loitering — staging equipment, conducting redundant checks or negotiating through busy work instead of confronting the threat directly. It feels like action. It is avoidance.

These responses are not tactical decisions. They are instinctive survival responses that can emerge under extreme stress when physiology begins to overwhelm cognition.

The question is not simply, “Why didn’t they act?” The better question is, “What systems, conditioning and mental architecture were in place to preserve decision-making under stress?”

The foundation: “Die Well”

“Die Well” is not a slogan. It is both a mortal and moral decision made in advance. Every person who has stood at a threshold — uncertain what waited on the other side — was experiencing exactly what the brain is wired to do: survive. Die Well is a countermeasure. It is the conscious acceptance, made before the call ever comes out, that survival is not always the highest priority. That some failures carry consequences worse than personal risk.

That decision, made in advance, helps prevent the brain from defaulting to panic when the moment arrives.

One core element of Die Well is practicing premeditatio malorum — the Stoic discipline of visualizing worst-case outcomes in advance. Not to surrender to them, but to reduce their power to paralyze. Modern performance psychology reflects the same principle: cognitive rehearsal and stress exposure reduce novelty, and novelty amplifies panic.

When officers have already mentally confronted the possibility of being injured or killed while protecting others — long before the call comes out — the situation becomes less psychologically novel, reducing the likelihood of panic-driven responses. The Die Well mindset aims to confront part of the emotional and cognitive cost of life-threatening decisions before they must be faced in real time.

Use cognitive rehearsal regularly to prepare for high-risk situations. Athletes do this constantly. A baseball player mentally rehearses every possibility before the pitch — runner on first, one out, ball comes to me. The same principle applies in law enforcement: mentally rehearse the moment before it arrives.

PACT: Modular readiness

In 1908, psychologists Robert Yerkes and John Dodson identified a principle that remains foundational to performance science: moderate stress can sharpen focus, reaction time and performance. But beyond a certain threshold, performance begins to deteriorate. As stress intensifies, cognitive narrowing increases, fine motor skills degrade and problem-solving ability declines.

That threshold arrives faster when tasks are unfamiliar or confidence is low. Conversely, repetition, familiarity and confidence help extend an individual’s ability to function effectively under stress. Building that resilience is often the difference between an officer who maintains performance during a critical incident and one who becomes overwhelmed by it.

This is the performance science behind PACT — a modular framework designed to strengthen cognitive and physiological resilience before, during and after critical incidents. PACT is not a sequence. It is an integrated system in which each component reinforces the others under stress.

Prepare — See it before it happens

Mental preparation is the first and most important step. Cognitive rehearsal reduces uncertainty by making high-risk scenarios more familiar before they occur. Visualizing worst-case scenarios — fear-setting — removes novelty, and reduced novelty helps limit panic under stress.

Repeated rehearsal also strengthens performance under pressure by increasing familiarity and confidence, both of which improve the ability to function effectively during critical incidents.

As the ancient Greek poet Archilochus wrote: “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.”

Awareness — Know what’s coming next

Situational awareness is the ability to monitor, assess and predict. Anticipating what may happen next reduces uncertainty, improves decision-making and helps prevent fear from escalating into panic under stress. Awareness is not preparation — it is real-time orientation during rapidly evolving events.

Control — Control your breathing, control your brain

After the incident begins, two tools remain immediately available: intentional breathing and self-talk. Controlled breathing techniques such as box breathing — four seconds in, hold four, out four, hold four — help regulate the body’s stress response and reduce the physiological escalation associated with extreme survival stress. Deliberate breathing slows heart rate, improves cognitive control and helps restore composure under pressure. Positive self-talk reinforces focus and mission orientation under stress. Fear-setting through premeditatio malorum happens before the incident; during the event itself, self-talk must remain directive and affirming rather than fear-based.

Navy SEAL Commander Dr. Eric Potterat identified self-talk as one of four foundational mental performance skills used in SEAL training. That comprehensive program increased pass rates by more than one third. The same principle applies in law enforcement: what officers tell themselves in critical moments can either reinforce composure or accelerate cognitive overload. Intentional breathing and positive self-talk should be practiced regularly in training so they remain accessible under stress.

Take action — Move before you’re ready

The stress of an emergency can create analysis paralysis. To overcome it, officers must prioritize timely action over perfect information. The 80% solution means committing quickly to a workable plan before every variable is known, then adapting as the situation evolves.



Set a decision point — Establish when action must occur. In an active shooter event, that timeline is measured in seconds, not minutes.

Create cognitive distance — Step back mentally long enough to assess the broader situation, identify the primary threat and gather as much relevant information as time permits.

Move with purpose — Mobility is survivability, both for officers and the people they are sworn to protect. The first movement toward the threat is often the hardest, but action disrupts paralysis and builds momentum.

Adapt continuously — Conditions change rapidly during critical incidents. Reassess, adjust and continue moving toward resolution

A note on tactical training

Nothing in this article suggests that hands-on tactical training — room clearing, shooting and movement drills — is unnecessary. It is essential. But overcoming what some performance psychologists and neuroscientists describe as “limbic friction,” — the tension between logical duty and the instinct for self-preservation — requires more than repetition on the range. It requires conditioning the mind to maintain deliberate action under stress until duty-driven decision-making becomes more automatic, even in the presence of fear.

Conclusion

In an active shooter situation, courage is not something that suddenly appears in the moment. It is built long before the crisis begins. The Die Well framework is grounded in a simple principle: courageous action under extreme stress is not random or mystical — it is shaped by preparation, conditioning and mindset.

During critical incidents, officers rarely rise to the level of their expectations. More often, they default to the level of their training, much of which is psychological. The Stoics understood this principle centuries ago: we cannot always control fear, but we can influence how we respond to it. We can train ourselves to recognize panic, manage stress and continue functioning under pressure.

Some moments demand action despite fear. The goal is to ensure officers are psychologically prepared to meet those moments when innocent lives depend on it.

About the author

Brad Spicer is a U.S. Army veteran (Desert Shield/Storm), former Missouri State Highway Patrol officer, and SWAT operator with decades of experience at the intersection of public safety and technology. He built the nation’s first cloud-based school safety technology platform and the nation’s largest School Safety Specialist training program. His firm was acquired by private equity to form one of the top school safety companies in the country. Brad researches the application of emerging technology to public safety preparedness and continues to develop tools and frameworks designed to protect good people from bad things. He is the founder of Die Well — a philosophy and lifestyle brand built on the conviction that some things are worth dying for, and that courage is a skill that can be trained.