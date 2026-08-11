Conn. man showed up at call with handcuffs, pretended to be a federal agent

By Christine Dempsey

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A man who police say showed up at a Tolland medical call over the weekend equipped with handcuffs, offering to help troopers and claiming to be a federal agent, ended up being cuffed himself when police learned he was a fraud.

Local resident Kurt Hoss, 58, is charged with impersonation of a police officer and improper use of colored/flashing lights, state police said Tuesday. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in state Superior Court in Rockville Monday.

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He is due to return to court Sept. 21, state records show.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were at a medical call on Baxter Road around 1:50 p.m. Saturday when Hoss arrived in a blue Mazda SUV with red and blue flashing lights and asked whether they needed help. Asked which agency he represented, he said he was a federal officer and left, they said.

A short time later, troopers saw the same SUV parked behind state police cars, its blue and red lights still activated, and ran the plates; the query showed he was the owner of the vehicle, not the government, police said.

The troopers questioned Hoss further and he told them he worked for “Special Forces,” state police said, but when he was asked for credentials, he came up empty. They handcuffed him for safety.

Troopers said they inspected the SUV and found flashing lights affixed to both the front and rear windshields and under the vehicle, a police scanner and two sets of handcuffs.

When they searched Hoss, he had another set of handcuffs on him, they said.

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