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BWC: Fla. man turns toward officers, pulls gun from pocket before OIS

A man walked past Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers, ignoring their commands to stop and take his hand out of his pocket after they heard a series of gunshots being fired

November 16, 2026 10:46 AM • 
Joanna Putman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who turned toward officers while pulling a gun from his pocket.

The Nov. 1 incident began when officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at an apartment complex. Two officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who described a series of loud gunshots.

| DOWNLOAD: 5 officer safety conversations to have with your team

As the officers conversed with the caller, another string of loud gunshots rang out, prompting the officers to begin searching for the shooter.

Shortly after the shots were fired, a man emerged from behind the building and walked toward a stairwell with one of his hands obscured in a pocket. When the officers asked if he was the one who had fired the shots, he did not respond and continued walking up the stairs.

The officers then issued repeated instructions for the man to stop and show his hands. As he reached the top of the stairwell, the man pulled a gun from his pocket and turned toward the officers.

The officers then fired shots, striking the man and causing him to drop the gun.

The officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until EMS personnel responded and transported him to a hospital.

The suspect had an out-of-state criminal history as well as two prior findings of alien inadmissibility for being in the country illegally, according to the release. Following the OIS incident, he was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence and discharge of a firearm on residential property.

The incident remains under investigation.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com