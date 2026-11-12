Man accused of slashing deputy skips court after release on $25K bail

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A judge issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of slashing a King County sheriff’s deputy with a knife after he failed to appear for arraignment, KOMO News reported.

Daniel Tyrelle McCullough, 35, was arrested and booked into jail Oct. 30, then released less than 24 hours later. A judge initially set bail at $25,000, below the $75,000 prosecutors requested.

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After McCullough missed his arraignment, the court raised his bail to $150,000 and issued the warrant, according to court records. He faces two felony counts involving assault and harassment.

“The State does not believe that $25,000, the amount set by the district court judge, reflects the danger that the defendant poses to the community,” prosecutor Ian Michels-Slettvet wrote in charging documents.

The charges stem from a confrontation at a Thriftway Market in Shoreline on Oct. 30, where McCullough had parked his bus for several days, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Investigators said a store manager told McCullough the bus would be towed if he did not move it. McCullough allegedly threatened to slit the manager’s throat if the bus was towed and threatened to kill responding officers. Store surveillance cameras recorded the exchange.

Deputies responded and were developing a plan to contact McCullough when he left the store and walked away, then ran, according to the report.

Body camera audio captures deputies giving repeated commands to stop and get on the ground, along with warnings that he could be tased.

“Daniel, you remember me, right? Let’s talk about this,” a deputy says.

Moments later, deputies can be heard shouting, “He’s got a knife! He’s got a knife! Drop the knife! Drop the knife!”

Charging documents state McCullough turned during the pursuit and swung a knife at a deputy, leaving a 3- to 5-inch cut on the deputy’s arm.

After deputies order him to stay down, a voice asks, “Am I under arrest?”

“You’re under arrest for felony harassment and trying to stab me,” a deputy responds.