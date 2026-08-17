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Ohio city fires officer in fatal OIS, pays $4.75M to family

Akron’s mayor stated that Officer Davon Fields was fired over policy violations, including failing to properly render aid in the fatal shooting of Jazmir Tucker

August 17, 2026 11:56 AM

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio — Officials in Akron, Ohio, have fired a police officer who shot and killed 15-year-old boy while also announcing Friday that the city has agreed to pay $4.75 million to the teen’s family.

The settlement, which still needs a judge’s approval, came after the family filed a lawsuit against the city.

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Police have said that Jazmir Tucker was carrying a loaded weapon when he was shot in November 2024. They said two officers heard gunshots, later spotted Tucker and ran after him before one fired multiple times.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said Officer Davon Fields was fired for multiple policy violations, including failing to properly provide medical aid and violating the department’s policy for body-worn cameras. The mayor also cited other issues related to a separate criminal allegation involving Fields.

“The loss of life and the circumstances in this case were absolutely tragic, with enormous human and financial costs,” Malik said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to make policy changes that reduce the likelihood of cases like this happening in the future.”

The head of Akron’s police union called the firing unjust and said the officer was being used as a “political scapegoat.” The union plans to fight the firing, said Brian Lucey, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

A grand jury decided against indicting the officer nearly a year ago.

Weeks after the shooting, Akron’s mayor said the bodycam video of the shooting raised questions, including why officers didn’t immediately turn on their cameras and why it took so long to provide first aid.

In the video, the shooting officer’s arms and long gun block his camera’s view, obscuring Tucker in the moments before he was shot. Another officer’s camera recorded police unzipping the jacket pocket of the wounded teenager and pulling out a handgun.

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