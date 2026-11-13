Sheriff: ‘I couldn’t fire him fast enough’ after BWC showed Colo. commander spit at officer during DUI arrest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said he personally apologized to Parker police officers after a commander in his agency cursed at them and spit at an officer during a DUI arrest that led to his firing.

“After I saw that video, I couldn’t fire him fast enough,” Weekly told Denver7 Investigates.

Former Commander Andrew Sanders, 40, has since pleaded guilty to DUI and assault charges. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.

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Body camera video obtained by Denver7 shows Sanders handcuffed to a hospital bed, repeatedly hurling profanities at officers and spitting toward a female officer. During another exchange, an officer tells Sanders to stop trying to headbutt officers.

Parker police arrested Sanders on Feb. 7 after officers reported seeing his truck swerving between lanes near Bradbury Parkway and Hitching Post Circle, according to Denver7.

An arrest affidavit described Sanders as having slurred speech and glassy eyes. After he refused roadside sobriety tests, police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. His blood alcohol level was later determined to be 0.253, more than three times the legal driving limit of 0.08.

The sheriff’s office fired Sanders less than a week after his arrest following an internal affairs investigation.

Weekly described Sanders as a fast-rising commander with a strong record. Asked whether there had been previous complaints or warning signs, he told Denver7, “None whatsoever that got to my attention.”

Weekly said he went to the Parker Police Department to apologize directly to the officers involved.

“I apologized to every one of those officers myself because I was so embarrassed by his conduct and the things that he said to them and what he had done and the situation that he put them in,” Weekly said.

The sheriff said help was available through the agency if Sanders was struggling with alcohol.

“If Mr. Sanders needed help, there was help available, but he crossed a line that you can’t cross,” he said.

At sentencing, prosecutors said Sanders had relapsed twice following his arrest, including a week before sentencing when family members called 911 because he was intoxicated and they were afraid, Denver7 reported.

Weekly said speaking publicly about the case was important to maintaining public trust.

“I think it’s important for the people to know that law enforcement absolutely should be held to a higher standard,” he said.