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Traffic Safety

Video: Driverless Waymo tries to pass CHP traffic break

CHP said officers used patrol vehicles to block the Waymo, which ultimately complied and remained behind the traffic break

November 12, 2026 11:03 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

SAN FRANCISCO — A driverless Waymo attempted to maneuver around California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break on a Bay Area freeway before officers blocked its path, NBC Bay Area reported.

The incident happened Nov. 6 on northbound Interstate 280 as officers slowed traffic to clear debris from the roadway. Video recorded by passengers of another vehicle shows the Waymo attempting to move past the patrol vehicles, with an officer steering a cruiser into its path.

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CHP confirmed to NBC Bay Area that multiple officers used their vehicles to prevent the Waymo from passing. The agency said the autonomous vehicle ultimately complied and stayed back with traffic.

The video drew more than 3.3 million views online.

The incident follows other reported disruptions involving Waymo vehicles. In December, a Waymo drove through an LAPD standoff with a suspect being stopped and held at gunpoint by officers. And during a major San Francisco power outage in 2025, driverless vehicles stopped at inoperative traffic lights and in the middle of intersections

Waymo had not responded to NBC Bay Area’s requests for comment on the traffic break incident at the time of its report. The company has previously said it works with first responders to improve how its vehicles handle traffic hazards and maintains remote assistance and emergency response teams.

CHP said it had not communicated with Waymo about the incident. It was unclear whether a passenger was inside the vehicle.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.