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Video: Man shoots at Texas officer before barricade standoff

Dashcam and body camera video show an armed suspect taking cover behind a vehicle before shooting at an Austin officer

August 17, 2026 01:13 PM • 
Joanna Putman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released body camera video showing a suspect and officer exchanging gunfire. The incident preceded an hour-long negotiation when the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment, KXAN reported.

The Aug. 14 incident began when the suspect approached a man in his car. The suspect attacked the man and held a gun to his head when he got out of the vehicle.

An officer then responded to the scene, spotted the armed suspect, and told him to drop his weapon. Dashcam and body camera footage from the scene shows the suspect ducking for cover behind a vehicle before firing at the officer.

The two continued to take cover as multiple shots were fired. Video then shows the suspect running into an apartment complex.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for over an hour while SWAT and other specialized teams responded to the scene, KXAN reported. The situation resolved in a “peaceful end,” department officials said.

The suspect was charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated assault.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com