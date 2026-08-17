Video: Man shoots at Texas officer before barricade standoff

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released body camera video showing a suspect and officer exchanging gunfire. The incident preceded an hour-long negotiation when the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment, KXAN reported.

The Aug. 14 incident began when the suspect approached a man in his car. The suspect attacked the man and held a gun to his head when he got out of the vehicle.

An officer then responded to the scene, spotted the armed suspect, and told him to drop his weapon. Dashcam and body camera footage from the scene shows the suspect ducking for cover behind a vehicle before firing at the officer.

The two continued to take cover as multiple shots were fired. Video then shows the suspect running into an apartment complex.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for over an hour while SWAT and other specialized teams responded to the scene, KXAN reported. The situation resolved in a “peaceful end,” department officials said.

The suspect was charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated assault.