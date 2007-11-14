Calif. police chief to request funds for new station

By Jessie Faulkner

The Eureka Times-Standard

TRINIDAD, Calif. — Police Chief Ken Thrailkill will ask for $8,800 in general fund monies to finish renovation of his department’s new home at Wednesday’s regular City Council meeting.

The total project cost is nearly $34,000: with about $25,000 from the city’s Indian Gaming Grant and, if approved, $8,800 from the general fund.

The police department is set to move later this month to the former clothing store at 463 Trinity St. In the interim, work has been done on the building to accommodate the police department, the new city manager’s office and a space for the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce.

Thrailkill is requesting a general fund allotment to cover purchase and installation of a generator, installation of a phone system, an alarm system and electrical modifications for the city manager’s office.

Police Lt. Floyd Stokes, the assigned project manager, said last week that the completed renovation work includes separate entrances for the soon-to-be-hired city manager and the police department as well as a separate space for the chamber.

In a related matter, Mayor Chi-Wei Lin is seeking the council’s input and action on subleasing a portion of the new facility to the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce. If the council agrees to the sublease, a negotiator will be appointed to reach an agreement with the chamber.

The City Council will also comment on the draft Onsite Wastewater Treatment System ordinance, a citywide program to monitor the condition of individual septic systems.

