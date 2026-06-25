La. sheriff resigns after pleading guilty to felony battery charge

By Willie Swett

The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to a charge of felony battery and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, agreeing to resign from his position and cutting short his third term as one of the most powerful officials in the parish.

Smith was arrested earlier this month on charges of felony battery and disturbing the peace for allegedly attacking an online critic at a Madisonville steakhouse.

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Smith, 61, officially entered his guilty plea in front of 22nd Judicial District Judge Reginal Badeaux and Northshore District Attorney Collin Sims on Wednesday morning at the St. Tammany Parish Courthouse in Covington. He was sentenced to two years of supervised release and will be required to participate in a treatment program.

According to the plea deal, once Smith completes the court’s treatment program, he can have his felony battery charge reduced to simple battery, a misdemeanor charge.

Smith entered his guilty plea with the stipulation that he would resign effective at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It comes a day after Chief Deputy Jeff Boehm, Smith’s second-in-command who took his position at the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, abruptly resigned. Bret Ibert was promoted to Boehm’s job and will serve as interim sheriff.

Asked on Wednesday whether Boehm was under criminal investigation, Sims declined to comment.

“The resolution brings the case to a prompt and appropriate conclusion, secures the defendant’s immediate resignation and provides the clarity needed from the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office to move forward and remain focused on their mission of protecting the public,” Sims said.

Smith announced his resignation, effective at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, in a statement, thanking parish residents for allowing him to serve as sheriff.

“I am proud to leave this agency stronger than when I was elected,” Smith said. Smith turned in his guns on Wednesday before appearing before the judge, sheriff’s department spokesperson Suzanne Carboni said.

Smith’s departure marks a stunning fall for the career law enforcement officer who served as sheriff for almost 10 years. His latest term unraveled after his arrest on June 4 for battery following an investigation by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office into the May 29 fight at Keith Young’s Steakhouse.

Bobby Couvillion, a scathing online critic of Smith’s, said the sheriff, who was with bail bondsman Greg Saurage, attacked him while he sat at the restaurant’s bar, putting him into a chokehold and then beating him as he fell to the floor.

Sims said Couvillon was consulted on and agreed with the plea deal.

In a victim impact statement filed in court, Couvillion said, “I am grateful that the truth came to light and that justice was not swept under the rug simply because of who was involved.”

“Sheriff Smith is taking responsibility for his actions and focusing on his sobriety. He is also doing what is right for the department and the parish,” Murrill said in a statement.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, in a statement, thanked Smith for his years of service and said, “While these circumstances are unfortunate, I respect his decision to resign and believe it allows our community to move forward.”

Smith joins a list of recent St. Tammany law enforcement officials who have ended their careers under the spectre of scandal. His predecessor, Jack Strain, is currently serving life in prison for child sex crimes. Northshore District Attorney Walter Reed and former St. Tammany Coroner Peter Galvin served time in federal prison for corruption charges.

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