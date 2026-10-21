NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs

NSA launches global policing initiative to strengthen international security partnerships

The program will focus on threats like cyber-enabled crime, malicious AI and drone misuse

October 20, 2026 08:10 PM • 
Police1 Staff
nsa_logo_1920x1080.png

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Sheriffs’ Association has announced a new Global Policing & Security Initiative aimed at building partnerships between America’s sheriffs and democratic policing organizations around the world.

The association says the effort will help sheriffs spot emerging threats earlier, share operational best practices, and prepare for transnational criminal activity that affects local communities.

NSA First Vice President Sheriff Jim Skinner of Collin County, Texas, will lead the initiative, which will operate as a subcommittee of the association’s Homeland Security Committee, chaired by Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald of Story County, Iowa. NSA also named Paul Goldenberg, Deputy Director of the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing as executive advisor to the NSA president for homeland security and global partnerships.

The initiative will focus on threats such as transnational criminal organizations, human trafficking, cyber-enabled crime, malicious uses of artificial intelligence and the misuse of unmanned aerial systems. Planned components include:

  • A Global Policing Partnership Program to formalize ties with allied democratic police agencies
  • An Executive Leadership Exchange for reciprocal delegations between U.S. sheriffs and international policing executives
  • Global Security Working Groups on border security, cybercrime, AI, human trafficking and transnational organized crime
  • An Executive Education Series of forums, webinars, regional seminars and international study visits
  • An annual NSA Global Policing & Security Summit

“Global cooperation is now essential to local public safety,” NSA President Sheriff Troy Wellman said in the announcement. NSA says the initiative will complement, not duplicate, existing partnerships among federal, state, local, tribal, territorial and international agencies.

For more information, visit the NSA website.

Trending
Roesler
Officer Down
Ohio officer killed in crash while responding to call
Clay Township Police Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash with emergency lights activated when another vehicle crashed into his cruiser
October 19, 2026 09:31 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
National Guard Shooting
Military
National Guard member shot while breaking up fight in D.C.
Guard members returned fire, striking the suspect; the incident unfolded when guard members heard gunshots and responded to break up a fight
October 19, 2026 11:59 AM
488421894_1096768759152938_774731425354797610_n.jpg
Investigations
3 N.C. officers resign, 3 remain under investigation after probe finds ‘several years’ of racist text messages
The six Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police officers were allegedly involved in a group text that using racial slurs and competing over who could pull over the most Black drivers
October 19, 2026 10:43 AM
2019-10-29_10-07-07_071.jpeg
IACP Annual Conference
Can’t make it to the IACP conference?
From social feeds to session lineups, here’s how to get the most out of IACP 2026 without traveling to Orlando
October 19, 2026 03:07 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff

Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (31).png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
SS8 Networks Announces Key Executive Hire
Eva Saravia Joins SS8 as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Operations and Strategic Growth
October 14, 2026 03:01 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.