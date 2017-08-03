NJ police receive community policing grant

By Waldy Diez

Press of Atlantic City

TRENTON, N.J. — Law-enforcement agencies in Atlantic and Cumberland counties are two of 28 departments statewide to receive part of more than $200,000 in grant money for community policing programs, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced Tuesday.

The Detective Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing Grant Program is honoring the Pleasantville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The new program provides grants to police departments that foster good police-community relations, Porrino said. It is named after Detective Matthew Tarentino, a Summit, Union County, police officer who worked toward that goal. Tarentino died in a crash May 30.

Full story: Atlantic, Cumberland Counties get police grants