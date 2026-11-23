By Captain Joe Histed

Public trust in law enforcement remains a challenge. According to Gallup, confidence in police fell to 43% in 2023 before rebounding to 51% in 2024. While that represents progress, it remains below the 64% recorded in 2004.

Law enforcement cannot control every factor influencing public perception, but we can control how we engage with the people we serve. Research on community-oriented policing has found positive effects on public satisfaction, perceptions of police legitimacy and perceptions of disorder.

The question is how to translate those findings into everyday police work.

Meaningful community engagement doesn’t necessarily require an expensive program or another scheduled outreach event. It requires officers to look for opportunities to connect with the people they serve and departments willing to make those interactions a deliberate part of their work.

A different approach to community engagement

In Southwest Philadelphia, Captain Joe Green of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 12th District took a data-driven approach to community engagement.

Rather than relying solely on enforcement activity, Green encouraged officers to get out of their patrol vehicles and engage directly with residents, particularly in high-risk areas. These interactions were tracked and directed toward neighborhoods where building relationships could make a difference. The goal was to establish a consistent police presence that encouraged two-way communication between officers and community members.

Green developed the initiative in 2023 as a capstone project while attending the University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Policing Leadership Academy.

According to a July 2025 report in The Philadelphia Citizen, officers in the 12th District logged more than 14,000 positive community interactions following the program’s launch. During that period, the district also experienced a 20% reduction in homicides, a 30% reduction in shooting victims and a 25% reduction in shooting incidents, according to figures attributed to Griffin Catalyst, a civic engagement and philanthropic organization.

While those figures are encouraging, they do not establish that the engagement initiative alone caused the reductions in crime.

In speaking with Green about the program, he told me that “community members came to expect seeing our officers.” In fact, during periods of high call volume, the department began receiving complaints from residents asking why officers weren’t as visible in their neighborhoods. That detail stood out to me. Residents had become accustomed to seeing officers outside their patrol vehicles, interacting with the community. Their absence was noticeable.

The initiative also attracted attention beyond the district. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel was exploring how to expand the approach citywide, according to The Philadelphia Citizen.

Not every agency has the resources to implement a program on the scale of Philadelphia’s 12th District. But the underlying approach is something any department can consider: Identify a need, develop a response and make community engagement part of everyday police work.

Finding a need on a college campus

I work at a small college in Western New York, where one of the most rewarding aspects of my job is watching students develop during four pivotal years of their lives.

Criminal justice is a popular academic major on our campus. Through conversations with students over the years, I realized that many were not adequately prepared for the physical demands of entering law enforcement. Some were unfamiliar with the physical fitness requirements for police academy admission. Others knew about the requirements but had not prepared to meet the Cooper standards at the 50th percentile.

Our department saw an opportunity to address that gap while building stronger relationships with students. We organized a mock physical agility test in which department members and students participated side by side.

Officers first demonstrated portions of the test, then observed students attempting the same exercises. During the 1.5-mile run, officers ran alongside the participants. Students who passed the agility test at the 50th percentile received college-branded T-shirts with “Fit for Duty” printed across the back.

The experience was eye-opening for some students. Several were surprised to discover that officers considerably older than they were could outperform them physically. For others, the event was a wake-up call. They realized they needed to begin preparing for the physical requirements of a career they hoped to pursue.

Our department received positive feedback from the event, and we hope to expand the program in the future.

Just as importantly, the initiative gave students an opportunity to interact with our officers in a setting that was both supportive and directly relevant to their career goals.

Making community engagement part of the job

The initiatives in Philadelphia and on our college campus were very different in scale and purpose. One involved directed neighborhood engagement in a major city. The other was a relatively simple fitness event designed to help students prepare for law enforcement careers.

But both demonstrate how agencies can make community engagement more intentional.

In Philadelphia, officers were encouraged to make positive interactions with residents part of their daily patrol activities. On our campus, we created an opportunity for officers and students to connect through a shared experience that also helped students prepare for their careers.

Neither approach required officers to abandon their primary responsibilities. Instead, community engagement became another way to fulfill them.

For agencies looking to strengthen community relationships, the starting point may be simpler than developing an entirely new program. Look at the opportunities officers already have to engage with residents, identify where those interactions could be more meaningful and make them a consistent part of the job.

We may not be able to control the national conversation about policing, but we can influence the relationships we build locally. Those relationships develop through consistent interactions, not occasional outreach events.

About the author

Captain Joe Histed is a graduate of the 295th session of the FBI National Academy and currently works in higher education at the State University of New York at Alfred. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from SUNY Brockport and is pursuing a second master’s degree at the University of Virginia. He lives in western New York with his wife and three children and believes strongly in the positive impact law enforcement officers can have on the communities they serve.