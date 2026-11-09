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Undercover Calif. officers serving narcotics warrant mistaken for ICE, drawing crowd of nearly 100

The crowd vandalized multiple police vehicles, including slashing tires, while Fontana PD officers identified themselves and said operation had nothing to do with immigration enforcement

November 09, 2026 10:26 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

FONTANTA, Calif. — A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered around undercover Fontana police officers after some in the neighborhood mistook a narcotics search warrant for an ICE operation, police said.

Officers were serving the warrant at a residence on Oct. 30 in Cudahy when people began recording them on their cellphones, according to KABC. Fontana police Sgt. Nathan Weiske told the station the officers identified themselves, said they were not there for immigration enforcement and showed proof of who they were, including Fontana police badges. He said the crowd kept yelling that they were ICE and grew more agitated.

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“During the service of that search warrant, at that residence for the narcotics, they were approached by a very hostile, agitated crowd. They identified themselves as Fontana police officers,” Weiske told KABC.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later responded as the crowd grew. Police said multiple police vehicles were vandalized, including slashed tires.

Weiske said that crossed the line from peaceful protest into interfering with an investigation.

Fontana police do not take part in ICE operations, Weiske said, except in emergencies involving public safety. “We do not enforce immigration,” he said.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the vandalism and whether charges will be filed. No arrests had been made as of KABC’s report on Nov. 7.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.