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Photo of the week: Serving up community connections

Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe serves up ice cream as officers and specialty units connect with residents during National Night Out in Central Park

August 13, 2026 03:42 PM • 
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Photo/Winter Haven Police Department

The Winter Haven Police Department brought National Night Out to Central Park in Winter Haven, Florida, giving residents a chance to meet officers, explore police equipment and learn more about the department’s specialty units.

Winter Haven PD Chief Vance Monroe helped serve ice cream to attendees, while ERT, Crime Scene, Marine Unit, Motors, K-9, DARE, Explorers and citizen volunteers took part in the event. The department called the new citywide gathering a success and plans to expand it next year.

Share your photos with us at editor@police1.com for a chance to be featured in a future Photo of the Week!

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Every week, we select a Photo of the Week from a Police1 member to feature in our Member Newsletter, Police1’s Instagram page and Police1’s YouTube channel. Photos range from cruisers to copters to K-9s, and everything in between.

The next time you come across something inspiring on duty, take out the camera and submit it to Police1! Remember to include your name, department information and some background on the picture!