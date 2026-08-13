Photo of the week: Serving up community connections

The Winter Haven Police Department brought National Night Out to Central Park in Winter Haven, Florida, giving residents a chance to meet officers, explore police equipment and learn more about the department’s specialty units.

Winter Haven PD Chief Vance Monroe helped serve ice cream to attendees, while ERT, Crime Scene, Marine Unit, Motors, K-9, DARE, Explorers and citizen volunteers took part in the event. The department called the new citywide gathering a success and plans to expand it next year.

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