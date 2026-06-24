Scotland fans and Boston cops: See the viral moments bringing warmth and spirit to the World Cup

BOSTON — As thousands of Scottish soccer fans descended on the city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many arrived with a reputation for passionate support, lively celebrations and good-natured camaraderie. What followed was a series of positive encounters between visitors and Boston police officers that drew attention both on the streets and across social media.

From spontaneous photo opportunities and friendly exchanges to moments of mutual appreciation, the interactions offered a reminder that large-scale sporting events can provide unique opportunities for officers and the public to connect.

A Boston police sergeant became an unexpected World Cup sensation after joining Scottish and American fans in an impromptu soccer game at Boston’s Fan Fest. Video of Sgt. Connor Hardy, juggling a soccer ball and celebrating with supporters, went viral, earning hundreds of thousands of views and praise as an example of positive community engagement during the tournament.

Hardy, a former high school and college soccer player, said the interaction reflected the spirit of the World Cup, which has brought fans from around the world together in Boston. The moment highlighted the friendly atmosphere between police officers and visiting supporters, including Scotland’s famed Tartan Army, as the city welcomed international visitors for the tournament.

Piper plays on a police motorcycle

Outside of a Boston City Hall watch party, a fan can be seen sitting atop a parked Boston Police bike playing a bagpipe. Boston police officers can be seen filming the musical moment as onlookers gathered to clap along.

“When the Scots leave, it will be like taking the Christmas decorations down,” one person commented on the social media video shared by the department.

In another video, kilt-clad fans can be heard encouraging an officer as he tries to play the pipes.

The very same slide that went viral after a Boston Police officer was tossed around and out of it in 2023 has also become a bagpipe amplifier as Scottish fans filled the city.

Not just the Scots

Photos shared by the department throughout the week show that Scottish fans weren’t the only ones interacting with officers.