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Scotland fans and Boston cops: See the viral moments bringing warmth and spirit to the World Cup

While the first week of the FIFA World Cup saw positive interactions between law enforcement and fans across the nation, the camaraderie was nowhere more evident than in Boston

June 24, 2026 05:42 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Boston Police Department

BOSTON — As thousands of Scottish soccer fans descended on the city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many arrived with a reputation for passionate support, lively celebrations and good-natured camaraderie. What followed was a series of positive encounters between visitors and Boston police officers that drew attention both on the streets and across social media.

From spontaneous photo opportunities and friendly exchanges to moments of mutual appreciation, the interactions offered a reminder that large-scale sporting events can provide unique opportunities for officers and the public to connect.

Boston cop celebrated by World Cup crowds after showing off soccer skills

A Boston police sergeant became an unexpected World Cup sensation after joining Scottish and American fans in an impromptu soccer game at Boston’s Fan Fest. Video of Sgt. Connor Hardy, juggling a soccer ball and celebrating with supporters, went viral, earning hundreds of thousands of views and praise as an example of positive community engagement during the tournament.

Hardy, a former high school and college soccer player, said the interaction reflected the spirit of the World Cup, which has brought fans from around the world together in Boston. The moment highlighted the friendly atmosphere between police officers and visiting supporters, including Scotland’s famed Tartan Army, as the city welcomed international visitors for the tournament.

Piper plays on a police motorcycle

Outside of a Boston City Hall watch party, a fan can be seen sitting atop a parked Boston Police bike playing a bagpipe. Boston police officers can be seen filming the musical moment as onlookers gathered to clap along.

“When the Scots leave, it will be like taking the Christmas decorations down,” one person commented on the social media video shared by the department.

In another video, kilt-clad fans can be heard encouraging an officer as he tries to play the pipes.

The Boston cop slide

The very same slide that went viral after a Boston Police officer was tossed around and out of it in 2023 has also become a bagpipe amplifier as Scottish fans filled the city.

Not just the Scots

Photos shared by the department throughout the week show that Scottish fans weren’t the only ones interacting with officers.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com