‘Road to Zero’ grants offer police departments up to $200K for projects to eliminate roadway fatalities

By Sarah Roebuck

Police departments and public safety organizations have a new opportunity to secure funding for innovative traffic safety initiatives through the 2025 Road to Zero Community Traffic Safety Grants.

Applications are open until January 17, 2025, at 11:55 p.m. ET.

Funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and administered by the National Safety Council (NSC), these grants focus on advancing efforts to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Eligible agencies can receive between $50,000 and $200,000 for projects that align with the Safe System Approach, which prioritizes safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and post-crash care, NHTSA states.

Post-crash care is a critical component of these grants, emphasizing swift emergency medical responses, reducing risks to first responders and mitigating secondary crashes through traffic incident management, according to NHTSA.

What makes a strong proposal?

Proposals should demonstrate innovative, evidence-based approaches to addressing traffic safety challenges. They must have measurable objectives, include a realistic scope of work that can be achieved within one year and outline how the project’s outcomes can be replicated or scaled, according to the NSC.

While new applicants are encouraged, past grantees can also apply to expand or enhance their previous projects with fresh innovations. However, funding cannot be used to continue existing projects, NSC said.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, applicants must:



Be members of the Road to Zero Coalition

Represent non-profit organizations, government entities or federally recognized tribal organizations

Ensure proposed projects operate within the United States

What is the Road to Zero Coalition?

The Road to Zero Coalition, launched in 2016, is a partnership between NHTSA and NSC with the goal of eliminating roadway fatalities by 2050. With over 1,800 members, the coalition focuses on leveraging evidence-based strategies, advancing technology and fostering a culture of safety.

