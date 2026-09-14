Skydio DFR command receives over 25 million calls for service from major CAD providers

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Skydio DFR Command has received and processed more than 25 million calls for service (CFS), more than doubling the 10 million milestone announced in February 2026. These calls for service show potential locations for operators to dispatch a drone as a first responder.

CFS are flowing into DFR Command through more than 35 integrated public safety systems spanning computer-aided dispatch (CAD), 911 call intelligence, real-time crime centers, alerts, body-worn cameras, live video and digital evidence. DFR Command integrates with every major CAD provider used by U.S. law enforcement, from Motorola Solutions PremierOne and Spillman Flex to CentralSquare, Tyler Technologies, Octave (formerly Hexagon), Mark43, Versaterm, CSI Technology Group, CLEMIS, Enforsys, Peraton and QED. Around 30% of all CAD calls for service entering DFR Command arrive from CentralSquare systems, and 18% from Motorola Solutions CAD systems.

That breadth and production volume demonstrate that, with Skydio’s integrations, an agency does not have to select its DFR platform based on its CAD provider. Agencies can connect the systems they already operate and choose the drones and DFR platform that best meet their needs.

How Skydio’s integration accelerates DFR response

Agencies that begin with a CAD integration are increasingly adding next-generation 911 call intelligence and other sensors. Each connection increases the number of incidents that generate an automatic, geolocated marker inside DFR Command, and each marker is a potential launch with the location already plotted.

The operational difference repeats on every call. Without integration, a pilot reads an address off a dispatch screen, enters it manually and launches. With integration in Skydio’s systems, an augmented reality marker appears in DFR Command over the incident location, allowing the pilot to evaluate the call and launch in seconds. Those seconds saved compound across a shift, and they compound across a program when every second matters.

DFR Command integrates with every major CAD provider

Skydio customers are live today, receiving CAD incidents directly inside DFR Command from Motorola PremierOne and Spillman Flex, CentralSquare, Tyler Technologies, Octave, Mark43, Versaterm, CSI Technology Group, CLEMIS, Enforsys, Peraton and QED.

CentralSquare accounts for the largest share of CAD volume flowing into DFR Command, representing 30% of total CAD calls for service. In August 2026, CentralSquare and Skydio announced a native integration built directly into CentralSquare’s CAD environment. CAD incidents populate automatically into DFR Command with location and call information. Live Skydio video and telemetry are embedded inside the CAD incident itself, and flight activity is documented as part of the incident record.

“The partnership between CentralSquare and Skydio helps us make faster, more informed decisions during critical incidents. Integrating live Drone as First Responder video into our CAD and Mobile Computer Terminals gives dispatchers and officers the same real-time operational picture, improving situational awareness and helping protect officers and the community.” — Luke Plesa, Assistant Chief of Police, Sunny Isles Beach Police Department

Similarly, 18% of all CAD calls for service processed by Skydio DFR Command originate from Motorola CAD systems. That figure represents millions of calls for service, ingested from Motorola CAD deployments and delivered into DFR Command as live, geolocated markers.

Among the agencies integrating Motorola Solutions CAD data into Skydio DFR Command is the Los Angeles Police Department, which averages more than 9,000 markers daily.

The relationship extends past dispatch. DFR Command also pushes live drone video into Motorola CommandCentral Aware for real-time crime center (RTCC) operations.

Does a CAD provider determine which DFR platform an agency can use?

No. An agency’s CAD provider does not determine which drone or DFR platform it can deploy.

Skydio DFR Command integrates with every major CAD provider used by U.S. law enforcement, including Motorola PremierOne and Spillman Flex. Around 18% of all CAD calls for service processed by DFR Command originate from Motorola systems, representing millions of live, geolocated markers delivered into Skydio DFR programs.

Agencies using Motorola CAD may be told they need to select a particular DFR vendor. That is not a technical limitation of the CAD system. These are production integrations supporting live DFR operations today, not road map commitments or limited pilots.

DFR response can begin before an incident reaches CAD

Skydio DFR Command integrates with next-generation 911 call intelligence platforms operating inside Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) environments. These platforms provide real-time transcription, summarization and contextual data from active 911 calls, automatically generating geolocated markers in DFR Command before an incident is formally created in CAD.

Current NG911 integrations include Prepared, RapidSOS and Live911. In practice, this can reduce drone response time by several minutes on critical incidents. The drone can be en route while the caller is still on the line, rather than after the call has been coded and dispatched.

Winston-Salem Police Department connected DFR Command to Prepared, which delivers live 911 audio, call transcription, and AI-generated summaries to DFR operators as the call is happening. Before the integration, more than four minutes elapsed before a patrol officer began responding. Today, a Skydio drone is airborne within 10 seconds of the 911 call and on scene within 120 seconds of launch.

“If you look at it as a whole, we are now arriving on scene in what it used to take to just ingest the call.” — Assistant Chief Manny Gomez, Winston-Salem Police Department

DFR connects alerts beyond 911 and CAD

DFR Command acts on more than dispatch entries. The platform integrates with location-based alert systems that automatically provide the location and incident information an authorized pilot needs to evaluate the event and initiate a response.

● SoundThinking. Markers populate for gunshot detection alerts, frequently before a 911 call is placed. Getting eyes on a scene before anyone calls can make a material difference for victims, evidence collection and suspect apprehension.

● Axon Body. One-click drone dispatch to an officer requesting immediate support from their body-worn camera.

● DedroneBeyond. When an unauthorized drone is detected, DFR helps to locate the operator and coordinate the appropriate response.

● ALPR platforms. Drones respond to license plate alerts using precise camera location data.

Skydio’s open API allows agencies to connect systems beyond this list.

Omaha Police Department connects SoundThinking activations directly into DFR Command across nine docks. The confirmed gunshot location populates automatically, and the pilot launches from the alert itself.

How CAD integration works in daily operations

St. Joseph Police Department (MO) trains its dispatchers as DFR pilots and runs its CAD integration directly into Skydio DFR Command.

“The deployment of DFR for our department has been nothing short of game-changing. Frankly, after experiencing its capabilities, it would be hard to live without. Our unique approach of training dispatchers as UAS pilots, combined with integrating the department’s CAD solution into Skydio DFR Command, has made DFR operations seamless.” Jason Strong, Deputy Police Chief, St. Joseph Police Department





DFR Command connects live response and digital evidence

During flight, agencies stream live drone footage through ReadyLink to any web browser. DFR Command pushes live video into video and operational platforms including Fusus, Motorola CommandCentral Aware and STRAX, as well as DroneSense, Genetec, Milestone and others. Command staff and partner agencies have access to aerial intelligence while the call is still active.

Some of those systems are offered by companies with their own drone products or partnerships. Skydio integrates with the systems an agency has chosen, regardless of who builds them.

After flight, DFR Command automatically uploads media into digital evidence management systems (DEMS) such as Axon Evidence, maintaining full chain-of-custody auditability and CJIS compliance.

DFR should work with the systems an agency already uses

Agencies evaluating DFR are not starting from an empty environment. They have a CAD contract, a records system, an evidence platform and in many cases a real-time crime center. Those systems were selected for reasons that have nothing to do with drones, and they are not going to be replaced to accommodate a DFR program.

An integration model that works only with a narrow set of partners pushes that cost back onto the agency. It limits which drones can be flown, or it limits how deeply the program can connect to dispatch, and in either case the operational value of DFR is reduced by a procurement decision made years earlier.

25 million calls for service is a measure of how many agencies have not had to make that tradeoff.

The next phase of DFR is not defined by how fast a single drone reaches a single call. It is defined by how completely the program connects to everything an agency already relies on to respond to the needs of a community.

Frequently asked questions

If my agency uses Motorola CAD, do I have to buy a specific DFR platform?

No. A CAD contract does not restrict which DFR platform an agency can deploy. Skydio DFR Command integrates directly with Motorola PremierOne and Spillman Flex, and 18% of all CAD calls for service processed by the platform originate from Motorola systems.

Does Skydio DFR Command work with CentralSquare?

Yes. As of August 2026, the integration is native to CentralSquare’s CAD environment. CAD incidents populate automatically into DFR Command, and live Skydio video and telemetry are embedded inside the CAD incident, viewable on mobile computer terminals (MCTs).

Does Skydio DFR Command work with Tyler Technologies, Octave (formerly Hexagon), or Mark43 CAD?

Yes. Tyler Technologies, Octave and Mark43 are all live CAD integrations with Skydio DFR Command at agencies today. CAD incidents populate automatically into DFR Command with location and call information.

Do I need a specific drone vendor to integrate my CAD system with a DFR program?

No. Skydio DFR Command is CAD-agnostic and integrates with every major CAD provider in U.S. public safety. A CAD contract does not restrict which DFR platform an agency can deploy.

How many calls for service has Skydio DFR Command processed?

More than 25 million as of August 2026, up from 10 million in February 2026.

How many public safety systems does Skydio DFR Command integrate with?

More than 35, spanning CAD, NG911, gunshot detection, ALPR, body-worn cameras, digital evidence management and RTCC platforms.

Can a DFR drone launch before a call is entered into CAD?

Yes. Through NG911 integrations with Prepared, RapidSOS and Live911, DFR Command generates markers from active 911 calls before the incident is formally created in CAD.

Which video and operational platforms receive live video from DFR Command?

DFR Command can push live video into Fusus, Motorola CommandCentral Aware, STRAX, DroneSense, Genetec, Milestone and others.

To start or scale your DFR program with the systems you already operate, visit Skydio.

