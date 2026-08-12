Webinar: Capturing the complete picture: Modern approaches to public safety investigations

Date: Tuesday, September 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Public safety agencies are increasingly leveraging drones and laser scanning technologies to document crash scenes, crime scenes and other critical incidents more quickly, safely and accurately than traditional methods. In this webinar, experts from Skydio and FARO INSIGHT will demonstrate how agencies can capture, process and share comprehensive digital representations of investigative scenes using an integrated workflow.

You will learn how imagery and video captured by Skydio drones can be processed in FARO Zone using FotoPoints photogrammetry and videogrammetry tools to create scaled, measurable 3D point clouds. This webinar will also demonstrate how drone data can be combined with FARO Focus laser scanner data to create complete digital scenes that support analysis, reconstruction, reporting and courtroom presentation.

Join us to explore how drone technology and advanced forensic software can deliver a seamless end-to-end workflow — from scene capture and evidence collection to analysis, reconstruction and courtroom presentation.

By attending this webinar, you will learn to:



Capture critical scene data faster using drone-based documentation workflows that improve safety and reduce time on scene.



using drone-based documentation workflows that improve safety and reduce time on scene. Turn aerial imagery into actionable evidence with photogrammetry, 3D point clouds, diagrams, animations and analytical tools in FARO Zone.



with photogrammetry, 3D point clouds, diagrams, animations and analytical tools in FARO Zone. Connect the full investigative workflow from autonomous drone operations and data collection to analysis, reporting and courtroom presentation.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Crime scene investigators (CSIs)



Traffic crash reconstructionists



Accident investigators



Forensic investigators



Drone program managers



Criminal investigators



Traffic enforcement officers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Russell Boynton, Aaron Begle

Russell Boynton is a nationally recognized collision reconstruction expert with over 40 years of experience in law enforcement and forensic investigation. As Senior Field Applications Engineer at FARO INSIGHT, he has spent the past nine years training public safety professionals worldwide in 3D laser scanning for crash, crime and fire scene documentation. His expertise includes crash data retrieval, forensic diagramming, drone photogrammetry and courtroom-ready deliverables.

Aaron Begle is a Solutions Engineering Sr. Manager at Skydio where he works with public safety agencies across North America to deploy drone programs for accident reconstruction, Drone as First Responder (DFR), tactical operations and emergency response. With extensive experience in public safety UAS operations, Aaron helps agencies integrate advanced drone technology into real-world workflows to improve safety, efficiency and mission outcomes.