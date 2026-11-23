Extreme Computing Test Lab
Take a four-minute tour of Dell’s Extreme Computing Test Lab with Senior Test Engineer Gary. The lab’s goal is to test devices until they fail, so Dell Pro Rugged devices keep performing in the environments you put them in. These devices run on Intel Core Ultra processors for AI-ready performance and productivity. Verizon’s 5G network gives users easy access to data.
The tour shows the lab’s tests:
- Drop testing: A transit drop machine drops devices from 3 to 8 feet at every angle onto concrete and steel. Some devices are frozen to -60°F first. High-speed video records how they behave.
- Vibration: Shaker tables mimic the constant vibration of in-vehicle deployments.
- Thermal: Chamber tests run from -20°F to 145°F. Thermal shock cycles run from -60°F to 160°F, and humidity is held at 95–100%.
- Micro drops and hinge cycles: Robot arms perform 10,000 short drops from 6–8 inches to find fatigue failures. Machines open and close the lid up to 150,000 times.
- Dust and water: Dust chambers use talcum powder, and any speck that gets in is a fail. Rain chambers simulate light mist to heavy downpour, and powerful jets simulate a wash-down.
- Salt fog and chemicals: Salt fog simulates coastal corrosion. Devices are also exposed to oils, gases, and harsh chemicals, including degreasers and disinfectants.
- Other tests: Connector robustness, tumble, and electrostatic discharge tests.
Everything in the lab is done so your Dell Pro Rugged device is connected, secure, and built to thrive in the most extreme environments.