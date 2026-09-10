Give patrol time back: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

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Technology is now part of nearly every patrol task — from receiving calls and running records checks to writing reports, reviewing video and documenting evidence. But Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026” survey of 1,777 patrol officers found that the tools meant to support the job can also take time away from it.

Officers are not asking for more systems. They want reliable, connected technology that works in the field, cuts down on duplicate entry, and helps them get back to the calls, people and problems that need their attention.

This report examines the hidden technology tax on patrol time — and the practical questions agency leaders should ask before making their next technology investment.

Download this report to uncover:



What officers say about the technology they rely on during every shift

How slow systems, duplicate entry and disconnected platforms add time to routine work

Why report writing and required documentation continue to take time away from patrol

The field realities leaders should consider when evaluating new technology

What officers want from training, support and technology implementation

Practical questions to ask before investing in systems that affect patrol workflows

The standard for patrol technology should be simple: Does it help officers get information, document what matters and return to the work only people can do? Download the report for the findings and practical guidance.

Download your copy by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” box on this page!