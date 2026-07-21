The rural policing paradox: Less backup, more satisfaction

“There is an extreme disconnect between admin/command and line level. If command were able to work the line regularly so they could understand how dynamically this career has changed over the last six years, and how caustic the very-burned-out line deputies are, I think they would change policy and the culture of our agency.”

That’s how one rural officer answered the central question in Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026” survey: What is a patrol shift really like today, and what do officers need most? No matter where they worked, the basics were the same. Officers want reliable equipment, engaged and supportive command staff, and, above all, more staffing.

But there’s more nuance to these responses than it appears. Rural officers reported fewer resources, longer waits for backup and (very) large patrol areas, but also showed more optimism about their work compared to their urban counterparts. Rural officers were more likely to report positive relationships with their communities and better views on work/life balance. Despite needing more responsive, hands-on command staff, rural survey respondents reported more confidence in their supervisors and administration than urban officers did.

The paradox was intriguing, so I posed a question on a social media page about it to gain more insight. Answers from both sources helped me understand how tough conditions and better work environments might co-exist.

📥 Download the full “What Cops Want” report here

Who responded to the survey?

The 469 rural officers who participated represent both the oldest and the youngest respondents, with a solid 30% between the ages of 18 and 35 and another 19% over 55. Suburban and urban officers tended to start later and leave the field at earlier ages. The majority of rural respondents work for sheriff’s offices, with another 10% working for state or federal agencies. That makes sense; game wardens and troopers are state, while federal agencies police the nation’s parks, wildlife refuges and tribal reservations.

A majority of the departments represented have fewer than 50 officers, and 22% have fewer than 10. A quarter of the respondents are military veterans or currently serving; 44% of respondents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Interestingly, while rural officers were more likely than urban or suburban officers to have only a high school diploma, they also had the highest percentage of doctoral degrees.

Rural officers reported the least proportion of specialty positions, with the exception of SROs. I suspect this is because cities simply create entire departments for school districts now.

Same problems, different reasons

For rural officers, struggles with fatigue, motivation and effectiveness distilled to their need for three things. First, more staffing (by far the most-cited answer when asked their biggest barrier to proactivity), next, a desire to see their bosses working in the field, and third, access to technology. Rural officers, unlike those in the suburbs and cities, reported a void where non-patrol options for reporting low-level crimes and quality of life issues should be.

Hunting cabin was burglarized in the off-season? A deputy will respond when he can. Barking dog? Same. Broken window, petty theft, graffiti? Still the same.

“I am not a cop anymore. I am a mobile data entry specialist with a gun.”

Rural officers are twice as likely as urban officers to say they’re missing important information they need when they start their shifts, an obvious officer-safety hazard. For nearly 60% of them, there’s no such thing as roll call or briefing; they review whatever is available on their own, so there’s no training component either. There’s just them.

“Backup so far away it comes by UPS.”

And on that note: all officers expressed concern about availability of backup and its impact on officer safety but rural officers take that to a different level, routinely reporting lags of 15 minutes to two hours for backup. Faulty radios and gaps in communication exacerbate the problem.

Nevertheless, rural officers still expressed that they were confident or very confident in timely backup and assistance. That tells me their expectations and their definition of “timely” vary pretty widely from their city counterparts. Nearly two thirds of rural officers report only one or two officers on their beat on any given shift, and that “beat” may be the entire locality whether town, county, park or reservation.

Another consideration specific to rural officers is excessive drive time. A single officer with a large patrol area can drive hundreds of miles in a shift. Simply taking an arrestee to jail may be a round trip of several hours. Add in transportation to a hospital and a wait for medical clearance before booking, and that one task will consume an enormous portion of a shift. In the meantime, the officer is unavailable for calls or as backup. It’s no wonder rural officers express a need for more people, despite a dispatch log that looks sparse to an urban reader.

Swiss Army knife paradox

Compared to city officers, rural officers reported more time for proactive policing and less feeling pressured by pending calls. Then it gets weird, if you don’t look closely: despite lower call volume, rural officers spend the same long hours on documentation and report writing as their city counterparts. How can that be?

“Went from a major metro area and landed in the middle of nowhere West Texas, on purpose. Best move I ever made. There’s a brotherhood in rural policing that is difficult to understand. Don’t ever plan to leave.”

The answer isn’t hard, it’s just out of the public’s view. Smaller departments and isolation mean that rural officers do their own crime scene processing, evidence collection, photographs, witness interviews and follow-up investigations. All of those are time-consuming tasks. By contrast, during a chat with a retired patrol officer from a large southern California department, he noted that he had never written a report longer than a field interview card.That would be an impossibility in a department without specialists.

Despite the drawbacks of rural policing, rural respondents were more likely than urban/suburban ones to report that the tone of their interactions with the public are mostly positive. They were also more likely to believe that their leadership understands the day-to-day realities of patrol, and to report better work/life balance than city officers.

Why? At least in part, because rural officers don’t practice “community policing,” they are the community. They are likely to live where they work, and know the people they serve. Smaller departments mean they will also know their command staff personally. In a department of thousands, bosses are theoretical entities with suits or white shirts, behind desks and podiums. In rural places, they are people whom officers see daily, often on calls as well as in the halls. Shorter commutes offset long hours and inconvenient days off. Calls for service may be from strangers, but they also will be from your kid’s Little League coach or Sunday school teacher and your grandmother’s best friend.

There are exceptions: agencies in the western US often have little housing and arduous commutes dictated by hostile geography. Populations near national parks or coastlines can multiply explosively depending on the day or season, and housing may be too expensive to live locally. Even so, thousands of rural officers work and live among their neighbors, and that is an entirely different environment than urban officers experience.

“One of the parks I worked has millions of visitors every year so that was more like a big city with big city issues. I liked that because it was always busy. Noise complaints to rock climbing injuries to water rescues.”

How to use this information

Budgets are usually tighter in rural places than even the most-strapped cities. Leadership can start with the needs that cost the least: getting out on patrol regularly and joining officers on shift. Take the calls. Drive the distance. Use the same equipment they do. Talk with them but more importantly, listen without criticism or argument. Create systems for reliably communicating important information from shift to shift. Build community relationships with visibility and trust.

Then tackle the things that cost, like grants for better radios and repeaters and innovative budget requests for adding positions. In the long run, retention saves taxpayer dollars, and becoming the place officers want to work means becoming the place they stay.