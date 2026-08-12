DHS plans to purchase electrical pulse gloves for ICE officers

WASHINGTON — A notice published by the Department of Homeland Security indicates the agency intends to equip officers with gloves designed to deliver a low-voltage electrical pulse through direct contact, The National News Desk reported.

The Aug. 10 notice states that the agency earmarked $20 million for “conductive distraction and de-escalation devices.” The G.L.O.V.E. (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) is manufactured by Compliant Technologies.

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A product page for the G.L.O.V.E. states that the device is intended to act “as an ‘invisible partner’ to enhance the user’s effectiveness when operating within their agencies’ already established tactics.”

Compliant Technologies told The National News Desk that they could not comment regarding a possible DHS purchase. The notice stated that the agency would be working to roll out the devices by March 2027.