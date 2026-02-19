Shutting down the federal government also impacts state and local security

The United States government has once again entered at least a partial shutdown. While Congress has funded most federal agencies, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) remains unfunded. The reason centers on immigration enforcement policy. Some members of Congress are objecting to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. As reported, Democratic lawmakers have pushed for reforms that include tighter warrant requirements, unmasking agents during field operations and ending roving patrols.

Operational consequences beyond ICE

The impact of this shutdown reaches far beyond ICE. Approximately 90% of DHS’s more than 260,000 employees are expected to continue working during the shutdown, many without pay. Secret Service agents, FEMA personnel, TSA officers and civilian DHS staff are expected to meet mission demands while facing uncertainty about when they will receive their next paycheck.

Emergency response and grant disruptions

The consequences extend beyond DHS itself. Local and state agencies may face additional strain when accessing critical emergency resources. The recent spill of nearly 300 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River is a real‑time example. DC, Maryland and Virginia are coordinating a response, and the President noted that FEMA will “play a key role.” That role may be complicated by shutdown‑related staffing limitations and potential delays in disaster reimbursements.

In the nation’s capital, where critical infrastructure is densely concentrated, delays in infrastructure protection grants further complicate operations. Without those funds, agencies may be required to continue providing security without clarity on reimbursement timelines, creating operational and financial risk.

Training and investigative impacts

Shutdown effects also hamper collaboration in critical public‑safety areas. Training at the National Computer Forensics Institute and partnerships with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children — an organization that supports child exploitation investigations — may be paused during the shutdown. Such pauses can disrupt ongoing investigations and limit access to federal support.

Meanwhile, as the U.S. Coast Guard continues to seize Venezuelan drug‑running vessels in the Caribbean, the service also plays a vital role in national commerce and maritime safety. Some non-mission-critical functions may be delayed as the Coast Guard prioritizes lifesaving and national security missions over vessel inspections and regulatory approvals. Such delays can create economic impacts for maritime companies and local economies. TSA staffing shortages may lead to longer security lines at airports, affecting both travelers and airport operations.

Federal funding that supports migrant sheltering in border and interior cities has been paused during the shutdown. These funds cover essential housing and support costs. The suspension of new awards places additional strain on cities already managing housing and support costs.

With Congress in recess and no agreement yet reached to end the shutdown, the absence of full DHS operations may be felt at the local level. Local and state law enforcement agencies that depend on DHS support now face the consequences of a federal partner that is either unavailable or diverted from its core mission.

Not all lawmakers agree that ICE operations are significantly affected. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said, “This shutdown literally has zero impact on ICE functionality. Country over party is refusing to hit the entire Department of Homeland Security. Democracy demands a way forward to reform ICE without damaging our critical national security agencies.”

However, even if core ICE enforcement continues, broader DHS funding gaps affect multiple homeland security functions that state and local agencies rely on.

Implications for state and local law enforcement

For state and local law enforcement in particular, a federal shutdown is more than a budget impasse — it’s an operational setback with real public‑safety consequences. Police departments, sheriffs’ offices, fusion centers and emergency‑response teams rely heavily on DHS grants, intelligence pipelines and federally supported training to carry out their missions.

When those lifelines stall, investigations slow, technology upgrades freeze and critical training programs go dark, leaving local agencies to shoulder increasing responsibilities with decreasing support. These departments continue to stand between their communities and emerging threats, but without the federal partnership they depend on, they do so with fewer resources and greater risk.

A shutdown does not only affect Washington. It can directly impact the safety of towns, cities and counties across the country. For state and local agencies that depend on DHS grants, intelligence and training, sustained federal funding remains critical to maintaining operational readiness.