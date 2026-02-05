‘Aiming to Win’ examines the science behind target-focused shooting

The principles of marksmanship, along with countless ancillary micro-principles, ensure we will never run out of material for articles, books or conversations in hotel lobbies during cop and gun conferences.

Aiming and the controversy it creates

None of those topics are more controversial than sights, their use or lack thereof. Do we focus on the front sight or the target? Do we look through the sights and use soft focus, or both? Frankly, when I first picked up this book, I was afraid the author was simply making a case for point shooting versus sighted fire. Those arguments are invariably dogmatic and unproductive. Thankfully, I was wrong.

“Aiming to Win” author Leon Reha thoughtfully addresses the issue while avoiding the usual polemics.

One of my favorite quotes from the book reads, “At the time of this writing, there are two broad categories that pistol sights fall into: iron sights and optics. Defining these two aiming systems involves another minefield of preferred terminology and unnecessary emotions.” (Emphasis added). That is the tone from introduction to conclusion: clinical and unemotional.

How the book is structured

“Aiming to Win” is organized into five sections: Historical Foundation, Research and Evidence, Human Performance Factors, Tactical Application and Training Implementation. I won’t delve into exhaustive detail, but here are some of the highlights.

A brief history of aiming in gunfighting

Reha traces the evolution of aiming in gunfighting from legends like de Berenger, Fairbairn, Askins, Applegate and Hickock through the more modern takes of Mroz, Chiodo and Taubert. Enthusiasts of firearms fighting history might find this section particularly engaging.

What the research actually says

Chapter five, “An Evidence-Informed Approach,” includes works such as the 2021 Taylor study, Shooting Decisions: The Effect on Muzzle Positions, with conclusions similar to two of my favorite (yet curiously controversial) articles referenced here (original) and here (doubling down). Chapter six, “Vision,” examines the human eye and how to maximize shooting performance using that knowledge.

Human performance and how people really shoot

In this section, the author covers topics including gaze control, inattentional blindness, adult motor learning, closed versus open skills and other performance-based principles. Much of the book draws from Reha’s training with the Force Science Institute, which emphasizes human performance dynamics. Notably, he includes a particularly engaging detour into adult learning principles.

Turning principles into training

Principles alone are worthless without practical application through training. Reha doesn’t just preach the value of training — he guides readers step by step through the what, the why and the how, complete with practical drills.

Why this book is worth reading

Again, I was skeptical when I was asked to review this book. I’ve wasted money on more than a few books from authors whose opinions aren’t based on research any deeper than internet forums and regurgitated dogma.

I was pleasantly surprised. Reha is exceptionally well-informed and has done the work to come to his conclusions. Will you agree with him on every point he makes? I don’t — and that’s not a bad thing. If two people agree on every single minutia of data, one of them is useless in moving the conversation forward, since each of us is both the beneficiary and simultaneously, the victim of our own experiences.

That said, I found “Aiming to Win” well-researched, well-written and well-presented.

As part of the review process, I spoke with Mr. Reha and found him to be genuine and sincerely interested in disseminating solid information. If you are interested in the history, science and training of target-focused shooting — and the many subtopics that surround it — “Aiming to Win” is worth your time and money.

About Leon Reha

Leon brings 20-plus years of international law enforcement experience spanning the UK and USA, including service with the London Metropolitan Police Specialist Firearms Command and as a training coordinator leading instructional teams and managing curriculum and training delivery for a police academy serving 200+ U.S. agencies. An Advanced Force Science Specialist and SIG SAUER Academy instructor, he combines operational expertise with cutting-edge research.