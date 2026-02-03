REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
BWC: Wash. deputy deploys spike strips, stopping driver fleeing at more than 150 mph

Upon spotting a Thurston County deputy and K-9 unit, the suspect took off their plates before doing donuts and fleeing at high speeds

February 03, 2026 05:17 PM • 
Joanna Putman

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders released body camera footage showing deputies ending a pursuit using spike strips.

The suspect reportedly fled at speeds of more than 150 mph and had no plates on their vehicle, according to the video release. Dash cam footage shows the suspect vehicle hurtling past a cruiser, prompting the pursuit.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

The suspect can be seen merging onto a highway with moderate traffic. As the suspect speeds down the highway, body camera footage shows another deputy deploying spike strips, puncturing the suspect’s tires without damaging any other vehicles.

“Good spike, all tires,” the deputy can be heard saying on the radio traffic.

Dash cam footage shows the suspect coming to a stop before surrendering to officers and being taken into custody.

“The driver had a suspended license in the 2nd degree and admitted to seeing K-9 Igo parked across the street before taking their plates off the car, doing donuts and drifting out of the parking lot, and fleeing,” the release stated.

The driver was jailed and the vehicle was seized.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com