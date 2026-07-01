The fitness formula that keeps officers healthy for the long haul

Download this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify or via RSS feed, and watch the video version on Police1’s YouTube channel.

The demands of policing can make fitness feel like an impossible task. Shift work, overtime, court appearances, long hours in a patrol car and family responsibilities often leave officers struggling to prioritize their health. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Brandon Holder, strength and conditioning coordinator for the Fairfax County Police Department’s WellFit program, about realistic approaches to fitness, injury prevention, nutrition and wellness that help officers stay healthy, resilient and ready for duty throughout their careers.

Holder oversees physical readiness initiatives for one of the nation’s largest police departments and works directly with officers facing the unique physical challenges of the profession. He discusses why consistency matters more than perfection, how short workouts can deliver meaningful results, common mistakes officers make after the academy and what agencies can do to build a culture that supports long-term wellness and career longevity.

Tune in to discover



How to train for a 25-year career, not just your next fitness test

Why “all or nothing” fitness plans fail most officers — and how 15-minute workouts can keep you on track

The biggest mistakes officers make after leaving the academy and what separates those who stay fit from those who fall behind

Practical ways to stay active during long shifts, overtime assignments and hours spent behind the wheel

Simple nutrition strategies for busy officers, including healthier alternatives to convenience store runs and energy drinks

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

Rate and review the Policing Matters podcast

Enjoying the show? Please take a moment to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Contact the Policing Matters team at policingmatters@police1.com to share ideas, suggestions and feedback.