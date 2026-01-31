When protectors are victims: Recognizing officers as victims of domestic abuse

By Medina Baumgart, Psy.D., ABPP, and Lau Morrison, Psy.D.

Much of the discussion and research on the issue of domestic violence in law enforcement families follows the narrative of the officer as the perpetrator. Research on officer-involved domestic violence is limited.

Reported prevalence rates range from approximately 5% to 40%, a disparity driven by differences in study design, definitions of domestic violence, sample size and reliance on self-reporting. Some evidence suggests these rates may be higher than in the general population, though underreporting and methodological differences make direct comparisons difficult. [1, 2] It is also widely suspected that existing estimates of officer-perpetrated domestic violence are likely underestimated, as stigma, culture and fear of career consequences may discourage reporting. [3, 4]

Far less acknowledged is the issue of police officers as victims of domestic violence. Acknowledging officers as victims does not negate the reality of officer-perpetrated domestic violence or the need for accountability. Both truths can coexist, and both require thoughtful, evidence-based responses.

The paradox of being both protector and victim

To be a cop and also a victim of domestic violence brings to light a painful paradox. Police officers are expected to be strong, authoritative and in control. These characteristics are fundamentally at odds with the typical domestic violence victim encountered on calls for service — someone who is vulnerable, in need of help and unable to defend themself.

For officer-victims, domestic abuse may involve physical violence, emotional manipulation, financial control, or threats that could endanger their careers. Domestic violence against law enforcement officers can occur in a variety of relational dynamics: an officer can be the victim of a civilian spouse or partner, a fellow officer, or a former intimate partner. In some cases, abusive partners may exploit the officer’s position — using knowledge of department policies, access to personal information, or the threat of public humiliation as tools of control.

The psychological impact of domestic violence on law enforcement officers can be profound and include anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress injuries, suicidal thoughts and substance misuse. These issues may spill over into the workplace in the form of impaired job performance, absenteeism, reckless behaviors, or emotional outbursts on calls or with partners. Being victimized can also erode an officer’s sense of identity and self-worth. Officers are trained to take control of volatile situations and to protect others from harm. When they find themselves unable to protect themselves in their own homes, the conflict between identity and experience can be deeply destabilizing and isolating.

Why systemic barriers make reporting difficult

Many law enforcement agencies inadvertently discourage officers from reporting their own experiences of domestic abuse, often because the system is either ill-equipped or unwilling to provide meaningful support.



Policy gaps. National guidelines largely focus on officer-perpetrators and provide little direction on how agencies should respond when officers are the victims. [5]

National guidelines largely focus on officer-perpetrators and provide little direction on how agencies should respond when officers are the victims. [5] Lack of confidentiality. Officers who do report often face inadequate or hostile responses, with departments opting for mediation over investigation or discouraging charges.

Officers who do report often face inadequate or hostile responses, with departments opting for mediation over investigation or discouraging charges. Adversarial processes. While internal affairs processes are designed to ensure accountability, they are often experienced by officer-victims as punitive rather than protective. Officer-victims may fear bias from colleagues — especially when both victim and abuser work in the same department — and worry that institutional loyalty will override justice.

While internal affairs processes are designed to ensure accountability, they are often experienced by officer-victims as punitive rather than protective. Officer-victims may fear bias from colleagues — especially when both victim and abuser work in the same department — and worry that institutional loyalty will override justice. Career risks. Disclosure can trigger evaluations, administrative leave, or firearm removal, consequences that may jeopardize careers and silence victims.

Disclosure can trigger evaluations, administrative leave, or firearm removal, consequences that may jeopardize careers and silence victims. Limited relocation options. Few agencies provide safe mechanisms for reassignment or relocation, leaving victims vulnerable in their current environment.

Few agencies provide safe mechanisms for reassignment or relocation, leaving victims vulnerable in their current environment. Judicial skepticism. Courts may question the credibility of male victims or law enforcement officers, undermining their access to justice.

How culture and peers silence officer-victims

Law enforcement culture values strength, control, emotional restraint, and teamwork. While these traits serve a purpose on duty, they can also make it harder for officer-victims to speak up, adding to feelings of shame and stigma.



Fear of weakness. Many officers worry that disclosing abuse will make them appear unfit for duty in a culture that prizes stoicism and control. Masculinity norms, in particular, discourage male officers from admitting vulnerability.

Many officers worry that disclosing abuse will make them appear unfit for duty in a culture that prizes stoicism and control. Masculinity norms, in particular, discourage male officers from admitting vulnerability. Peer judgment. Officers may anticipate ridicule, gossip, or even betrayal from colleagues, especially if both victim and perpetrator serve in the same department. Loyalty to abusive peers can be misplaced, leaving victims further isolated.

Officers may anticipate ridicule, gossip, or even betrayal from colleagues, especially if both victim and perpetrator serve in the same department. Loyalty to abusive peers can be misplaced, leaving victims further isolated. Cultural expectations. Police culture often encourages handling problems “in-house,” which discourages victims from seeking external support. This is compounded by long-standing distrust of leadership, especially when past failures to support wellness have eroded confidence.

Why identity and hierarchy matter in disclosure

Gender and intersecting identities shape how domestic violence is experienced and addressed within law enforcement. These factors can compound existing barriers, leaving officer-victims feeling deeply isolated, overlooked and unsupported.



Masculinity norms. Male officers may hesitate to report abuse, fearing they will be viewed as weak or unable to manage personal matters.

Male officers may hesitate to report abuse, fearing they will be viewed as weak or unable to manage personal matters. Gender bias. Female officers can face skepticism, with their experiences dismissed as overly emotional, blamed on their own behavior, or framed as evidence they are unfit for duty.

Female officers can face skepticism, with their experiences dismissed as overly emotional, blamed on their own behavior, or framed as evidence they are unfit for duty. Identity erasure. Nonbinary and transgender officers can be left isolated or invalidated when seeking support. LGBTQ+ officers may also fear being outed or discriminated against if they disclose abuse.

Nonbinary and transgender officers can be left isolated or invalidated when seeking support. LGBTQ+ officers may also fear being outed or discriminated against if they disclose abuse. Racial dynamics. BIPOC officers may remain silent to avoid reinforcing stereotypes or inviting heightened scrutiny.

BIPOC officers may remain silent to avoid reinforcing stereotypes or inviting heightened scrutiny. Institutional hierarchy. Rank and assignment can influence whether officer-victims are believed, supported, or silenced, leaving power dynamics to determine access to justice and care.

Practical steps agencies can take

Addressing domestic violence against law enforcement officers requires a multipronged approach that includes policy reform, cultural change and accessible support services. Departments can begin by focusing on several key areas of reform and support:



Policy development. Police departments should implement clear, confidential policies that support officers who are victims of domestic violence. These policies should ensure protection from retaliation, provide options for temporary reassignment, and offer access to confidential counseling and legal support. [5]

Police departments should implement clear, confidential policies that support officers who are victims of domestic violence. These policies should ensure protection from retaliation, provide options for temporary reassignment, and offer access to confidential counseling and legal support. [5] Training and awareness. Training should be provided to all personnel on recognizing and responding to domestic violence, including cases where officers are the victims. Supervisors and internal affairs units should be equipped to handle these reports with sensitivity and professionalism.

Training should be provided to all personnel on recognizing and responding to domestic violence, including cases where officers are the victims. Supervisors and internal affairs units should be equipped to handle these reports with sensitivity and professionalism. Independent reporting mechanisms. Establishing independent, third-party reporting mechanisms can encourage officer-victims to come forward without fear of internal bias or retaliation. Confidential hotlines or partnerships with external advocacy groups can provide safe spaces for disclosure.

Establishing independent, third-party reporting mechanisms can encourage officer-victims to come forward without fear of internal bias or retaliation. Confidential hotlines or partnerships with external advocacy groups can provide safe spaces for disclosure. Mental health support. Departments should prioritize mental health by offering trauma-informed services that are confidential, voluntary and culturally competent. Peer support programs, while helpful, should be complemented by professional counseling to ensure comprehensive care and safety assessment.

Departments should prioritize mental health by offering trauma-informed services that are confidential, voluntary and culturally competent. Peer support programs, while helpful, should be complemented by professional counseling to ensure comprehensive care and safety assessment. Changing the culture. Perhaps most importantly, the culture of silence, stoicism and invulnerability within law enforcement must evolve. Officers should be encouraged to seek help without fear of stigma or career damage. Promoting a culture of wellness, empathy and accountability can ultimately make the profession safer for all.

From acknowledgment to action

Law enforcement officers, like all individuals, have a right to live free from fear, control and harm in their personal lives. Yet, the unique pressures and cultural barriers within the profession often leave officer-victims suffering in silence. Leaders set the tone for whether officer-victims are protected or silenced, and that tone is reflected in policy, response and daily practice. The question for leaders is how quickly they can move from acknowledgment to action, ensuring officers who are victims of domestic violence receive the same protection they are sworn to provide others. Through systemic reform, compassionate leadership and a steadfast commitment to justice — even for those who uphold it — we can protect those who protect us.

References

1. Mennicke AM, Ropes K. (n.d.). Estimating the rate of domestic violence perpetrated by law enforcement officers: A review of methods and estimates. Aggression and Violent Behavior, 31 (November-December 2016), 157-164.

2. Blumenstein L. (2009). Domestic Violence Within Law Enforcement Families: The Link Between Traditional Police Subculture and Domestic Violence Among Police. USF Tampa Graduate Theses and Dissertations.

3. Stinson PM, Liederbach J. (2013). Fox in the Henhouse: A Study of Police Officers Arrested for Crimes Associated with Domestic and/or Family Violence. Criminal Justice Faculty Publications.

4. Miller L. (September 3, 2007). Domestic violence in police families: Causes, effects & intervention strategies. Police1.

5. International Association of Chiefs of Police National Law Enforcement Policy Center (2003). Model Policy: Domestic Violence by Police Officers.

About the authors

Dr. Medina Baumgart is a full-time, agency-embedded police psychologist who is board-certified in Police and Public Safety Psychology. She consults with patrol stations and jail, works closely with peer support and law enforcement chaplain programs, trains sworn and civilian law enforcement personnel, and provides critical incident interventions and therapy. She wrote the book, “Surviving Retirement: Finding Purpose and Fulfillment Beyond the Badge,” after navigating her husband’s law enforcement retirement. She hosts the “We Carry This” podcast. Dr. Baumgart can be reached via email at drbaumgart@att.net.

Dr. Lau Morrison is a full-time, agency-embedded law enforcement psychologist in Southern California with over a decade of experience as a licensed psychologist. For the past two years, she has worked directly within law enforcement agencies supporting sworn and civilian personnel and their families. She provides psychotherapy, critical incident response, and wellness and resilience training, and works closely with patrol stations, supervisors, and command staff, regularly participating in ride-alongs to deepen operational understanding. Dr. Morrison also serves on the board of directors for The Code Green Campaign, a national nonprofit dedicated to first responder mental health advocacy, bringing to this role her background as a former EMT. She can be reached via email at lau@drlaumorrison.com.