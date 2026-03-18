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Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC video shows aftermath of shootout that left Fla. officer wounded, cruiser on fire with suspect inside

The suspect shot and wounded South Daytona Police Officer Jake Fessenden before climbing into his cruiser; the cruiser then caught fire with the suspect inside

March 18, 2026 11:18 AM • 
Joanna Putman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing the aftermath of a shootout with a suspect that left a 23-year-old South Daytona Police officer wounded, Spectrum News 13 reported.

The March 15 incident unfolded when officers responded to reports of a road rage shooting.

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Officers received a description of the suspect vehicle, quickly located it and pursued it over a short distance, South Daytona Police Chief Joseph LaSata stated. The suspect crashed his vehicle before getting out and attempting to flee on foot.

The man fired shots at South Daytona Police Officer Jake Fessenden, who then returned fire. As other officers on scene worked to pull Fessenden from the line of fire, the suspect entered Fessenden’s cruiser.

Body camera video shows Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arriving on the scene as an officer helps a limping Fessenden take cover behind a group of cruisers.

Officers can be seen ordering the suspect out of the police cruiser from a distance.

Video shows the cruiser engulfed in flames as officers cautiously approached. Two officers were able to pull the suspect, who had also partially caught fire, from the burning vehicle.

At this time, it is unknown how the cruiser caught fire, LaSata told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Fessenden was hospitalized following the shooting but is expected to recover, according to the report. He was shot in the leg and shoulder and is expected to be released from the hospital soon. The suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He will face charges for attempted murder of a police officer, Spectrum News 13 reports.

“We have got so many young officers, and they responded to their training, they did exactly what we expect them to do,” LaSata said.

Fessenden has served with the South Daytona Police Department for three years and is a field training officer.

“He is a great young officer ... he has separated himself from the normal three-year officer, he has assumed a lot of responsibilities, just a really fine young officer,” LaSata said.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com