How investigators can avoid the traps of statement analysis

By Eddie Pearson

In investigations, evaluating statements is routine work. Whether handling a patrol report or a major criminal case, investigators constantly assess what people say for accuracy, consistency and relevance. Used correctly, statement analysis is not about instinct or deciding whether someone “looks deceptive.” It is a structured process used to identify unclear points, inconsistencies, omissions and areas that require follow-up.

Cases often lose direction when statements are accepted without scrutiny and important details are never verified. Once that happens, assumptions begin shaping the investigation instead of evidence. A practical review process starts with slowing down. Read statements line by line. Pay attention to changes in detail, unexplained gaps in time, sudden shifts in perspective or vague descriptions during critical moments.

Those observations should lead to follow-up questions, not immediate conclusions. A disciplined investigator separates observation from interpretation. If a subject changes wording, becomes vague or avoids detail, document exactly what occurred and determine how it can be checked through records, surveillance, witness statements, digital evidence or physical evidence.

The goal is not to decide truthfulness immediately. The goal is to narrow the investigative focus through structured review and verification.

Put it into practice ✓ Make three passes through every important statement: first for overall understanding, second for inconsistencies and third for verification points. ✓ Document exact wording instead of paraphrasing. ✓ Build follow-up questions directly from gaps or inconsistencies in the statement.

The function of statement analysis

Statement analysis examines both content and delivery. Investigators evaluate language, structure, sequence and detail to identify areas requiring clarification. One practical method is a slow review that marks unexplained time gaps, changes in detail or missing transitions between events. For example, a subject may provide detailed information about routine activities but become vague during a critical timeframe.

That does not prove deception, but it does identify an area requiring clarification and verification. The key is discipline. Observations are not conclusions. Every notable point should be paired with a verification step.

Put it into practice ✓ Highlight every unexplained gap in time within a statement. ✓ Create a separate list titled “Needs verification.” ✓ Match each concern with a source of corroboration, such as phone records, receipts, surveillance, GPS data or witness interviews.

Misconceptions in deception detection

Many investigative mistakes come from relying on assumed indicators of deception. Beliefs about body language, posture, eye contact or intuition often create overconfidence and distract from evidence. No single behavior reliably indicates deception. Some truthful people avoid eye contact because they are anxious. Others become defensive because they feel accused. Nervousness alone has little investigative value. A better approach is to document behavior without assigning meaning too early.

Record what was observed and compare it against evidence before drawing conclusions. Research consistently shows that people are only slightly better than chance at detecting deception through instinct alone. Investigators who rely heavily on “gut feelings” often begin filtering information through confirmation bias. Once an early assumption forms, contradictory evidence can be overlooked. The consistent principle is simple. Replace assumption with method.

Put it into practice ✓ Remove phrases like “appeared deceptive” from notes unless they are tied to specific observable behavior. ✓ Write down observations separately from conclusions. ✓ Ask, “What evidence would prove this assumption wrong?”

Cognitive considerations in deceptive communication

Deception can increase mental workload. A person providing false information may need to invent details, maintain consistency and monitor reactions at the same time. Sometimes this becomes noticeable during timeline questioning. A subject may describe routine events clearly but struggle when discussing critical periods. Reverse-order questioning can also increase cognitive demand because the person must mentally reconstruct events differently. However, those reactions are not proof of deception.

Stress, fatigue, trauma, anxiety and poor memory can produce the same effects in truthful individuals. These observations should guide clarification, not judgment.

Put it into practice ✓ Use reverse-order recall during interviews involving timelines. ✓ Ask subjects to explain transitions between events instead of repeating the same question. ✓ Avoid treating confusion or hesitation as automatic indicators of deception.

Baseline communication assessment

A communication baseline starts with observing how a person normally communicates during neutral conversation. For example, someone may calmly describe a normal morning routine in organized detail. Later, when discussing sensitive topics, responses may become shorter or hesitant. That shift may reflect stress, embarrassment, fear or discomfort rather than deception. Baseline comparison is useful for guiding questioning, but it should never be treated as a truth test.

Put it into practice ✓ Start interviews with neutral background questions. ✓ Observe sentence length, pace, tone and detail during low-stress conversation. ✓ Compare later responses against that baseline without assuming deception.

Linguistic indicators and their limits

Certain language features, such as pronoun use, qualifiers or phrases like “to be honest,” are often overanalyzed. Research does not support treating them as reliable indicators of deception by themselves. People communicate differently. One person may say, “I do not recall the exact time,” simply because the detail was never important enough to remember. Another may use conversational emphasis such as “honestly” out of habit. Language differences alone should never determine credibility.

Put it into practice ✓ Stop treating common phrases as automatic warning signs. ✓ Compare language changes within the full statement instead of isolated sentences. ✓ Focus more on consistency with evidence than conversational style.

Narrative structure and memory

Statement structure becomes useful when evaluated within context. A clear timeline and consistent sequence help investigators compare accounts against external evidence. Memory gaps can reveal areas requiring follow-up. For example, someone may clearly remember the beginning and end of an incident while struggling to recall the middle portion. That can reflect normal memory reconstruction rather than deception.

Memory is not a recording. It is reconstructed each time it is recalled. Stress, trauma, time and outside influence can affect accuracy even in truthful accounts. That is why statement analysis works best when combined with external evidence such as records, digital data, surveillance or witness statements.

Put it into practice ✓ Build visual timelines during interviews. ✓ Separate confirmed facts from recalled details. ✓ Reinterview key witnesses after reviewing corroborating evidence.

Cognitive interview techniques

Interview techniques that increase cognitive effort can improve recall and generate additional detail. Reverse-order recall forces subjects to reconstruct events differently and often reveals missing details. Perspective changes may also produce additional observations by shifting attention to different aspects of the event. Guided timeline reconstruction can expose misplaced or incomplete information.

These methods are designed to improve recall, not determine truthfulness. Open-ended questions remain essential because they encourage complete narratives without interruption.

Put it into practice ✓ Replace yes-or-no questions with prompts such as, “Walk me through what happened next.” ✓ Ask subjects to explain events backward from the endpoint. ✓ Use timeline sketches during complex interviews.

The risk of oversimplified rules

Some rules about deception are simply unreliable. Longer statements are not automatically deceptive, and short statements are not automatically truthful. Hesitation, nervousness or emotional tone may reflect stress rather than dishonesty. Assuming otherwise increases the risk of confirmation bias.

Effective investigations require evaluating statements within full context and testing them against evidence.

Put it into practice ✓ Challenge assumptions tied to nervous behavior. ✓ Review contradictory evidence before finalizing conclusions. ✓ Ask another investigator to review key interviews for bias or missed information.

Rapport-based interviewing

Research consistently supports rapport-based interviewing. Professional, respectful communication produces more complete and accurate information than confrontational approaches.

Open-ended questions encourage longer responses and better detail. Active listening reduces defensiveness and improves cooperation. In contrast, aggressive interviewing often reduces useful information and increases resistance.

One experienced investigator described obtaining more detail from a cooperative 30-minute conversation than from hours of confrontational questioning. The difference was not pressure. It was rapport.

Put it into practice ✓ Begin interviews with neutral conversation to reduce tension. ✓ Let subjects finish their responses without interruption. ✓ Use acknowledgment statements instead of argumentative challenges.

Contextual interpretation of language

Isolated words or phrases are easy to misinterpret. A statement such as “I think it was around nine” often reflects uncertainty rather than deception. Minor inconsistencies are also common during normal memory reconstruction, especially when the overall account is supported by evidence. Language must always be evaluated within context, situational pressure and corroborating information.

Put it into practice ✓ Review statements as complete narratives instead of isolated quotes. ✓ Compare inconsistencies against known evidence before treating them as significant. ✓ Focus investigative attention on material contradictions rather than minor wording differences.

Conclusion

Omissions, inconsistencies and changing details should move an investigation toward clarification, not immediate conclusions. Memory problems, stress, embarrassment, confusion or poor communication can all affect how events are described. A difference in wording is not proof of deception. Investigators should compare statements against evidence before deciding what an inconsistency actually means.

The goal is to identify areas that need clarification, verification or additional follow-up. An evidence-based approach keeps the focus on structure, context, corroboration and method instead of isolated language cues or assumed behavioral tells. Strong investigations are built through documentation, verification and disciplined analysis. Investigators who rely too heavily on intuition or popular myths increase the risk of bias and error.

Investigators who follow a structured process are more likely to identify useful leads and avoid overlooking important evidence. Every investigator eventually develops instincts, but instincts should never replace process. The quality of an investigation is measured by what can be verified, documented and explained. The next time a statement raises suspicion, ask whether the conclusion comes from evidence or assumption. That answer will shape the direction and credibility of the entire investigation.

Put it into practice ✓ Record exact wording before forming conclusions about intent. ✓ Identify missing information, sequence changes or unexplained gaps, then build follow-up questions around those areas. ✓ Delay judgment until statements can be compared against evidence, witness accounts, timelines and digital records. ✓ Match inconsistencies to specific verification steps instead of relying on assumptions. ✓ Treat statement analysis as one investigative tool among many, not a substitute for evidence collection and corroboration.

References

The Function of Statement Analysis

Fisher RP, Geiselman RE. Memory-Enhancing Techniques for Investigative Interviewing: The Cognitive Interview. Charles C Thomas; 1992.

Inbau FE, Reid JE, Buckley JP, Jayne BC. Criminal Interrogation and Confessions. 5th ed. Jones & Bartlett Learning; 2013.

Milne R, Bull R. Investigative Interviewing: Psychology and Practice. Wiley; 1999.

Vrij A. Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities. 2nd ed. Wiley; 2008.

Misconceptions in Deception Detection

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Bond CF Jr, DePaulo BM. Accuracy of deception judgments. Pers Soc Psychol Rev. 2006;10(3):214-234.

Vrij A. Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities. 2nd ed. Wiley; 2008.

Cognitive Considerations in Deceptive Communication

Blandón-Gitlin I, Fenn E, Masip J, Yoo AH. Cognitive-load approaches to detect deception: searching for cognitive mechanisms. Trends Cogn Sci. 2014;18(9):441-444.

Sporer SL. Deception and cognitive load: expanding our horizon with a working memory model. Front Psychol. 2016;7:420.

Vrij A, Mann S, Fisher R, Leal S, Milne R, Bull R. Increasing cognitive load to facilitate lie detection: the benefit of recalling an event in reverse order. Law Hum Behav. 2008;32(3):253-265.

Vrij A, Fisher RP. Deception detection. In: Reisberg D, ed. The Oxford Handbook of Cognitive Psychology. Oxford University Press; 2013.

DePaulo BM, Lindsay JJ, Malone BE, Muhlenbruck L, Charlton K, Cooper H. Cues to deception. Psychol Bull. 2003;129(1):74-118.

Sporer SL, Vrij A. The cognitive approach to lie detection. In: Granhag PA, Vrij A, Verschuere B, eds. Detecting Deception: Current Challenges and Cognitive Approaches. Wiley-Blackwell; 2015.

Baseline Communication Assessment

Vrij A. Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities. 2nd ed. Wiley; 2008.

Fisher RP, Geiselman RE. Memory-Enhancing Techniques for Investigative Interviewing: The Cognitive Interview. Charles C Thomas; 1992.

Granhag PA, Strömwall LA, Vrij A, eds. Detecting Deception: Current Challenges and Cognitive Approaches. Wiley; 2005.

Bull R, Valentine T. Investigative interviewing. In: Bull R, ed. Applied Cognitive Psychology: A Practical Guide. Routledge; 2013:177-192.

Linguistic Indicators and Their Limitations

Bond CF Jr, DePaulo BM. Accuracy of deception judgments. Pers Soc Psychol Rev. 2006;10(3):214-234.

DePaulo BM, Lindsay JJ, Malone BE, Muhlenbruck L, Charlton K, Cooper H. Cues to deception. Psychol Bull. 2003;129(1):74-118.

Hartwig M, Bond CF Jr. Why do lie-catchers fail? A lens model meta-analysis of human lie judgments. Psychol Bull. 2011;137(4):643-659.

Vrij A. Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities. 2nd ed. Wiley; 2008.

Johnson MK, Raye CL. Reality monitoring. Psychol Rev. 1981;88(1):67-85.

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Cognitive Interview Techniques

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Gregory AH. Investigative Interviewing and Memory: How Accurate Are Interviewers’ Recollections of Investigative Interviews? Doctoral dissertation. Florida International University; 2009.

The Risk of Oversimplified Rules

DePaulo BM, Lindsay JJ, Malone BE, Muhlenbruck L, Charlton K, Cooper H. Cues to deception. Psychol Bull. 2003;129(1):74-118.

Bond CF Jr, DePaulo BM. Accuracy of deception judgments. Pers Soc Psychol Rev. 2006;10(3):214-234.

Vrij A. Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities. 2nd ed. Wiley; 2008.

Kassin SM, Meissner CA, Norwick RJ. I’d know a false confession if I saw one: a comparative study of college students and police investigators. Law Hum Behav. 2005;29(2):211-227.

Rapport-Based Interviewing

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Vrij A, Hope L, Fisher RP. Eliciting reliable information in investigative interviews. Psychol Public Policy Law. 2014;20(4):460-472.

Walsh D, Bull R. Examining rapport in investigative interviews with suspects: does its building and maintenance work? J Police Crim Psychol. 2012;27(1):36-46.

Deeb H, Leal S, Vrij A, Mann S, Dabrowna O. To nod or not to nod: how does interviewer nonverbal behavior affect rapport perceptions and recall in truth tellers and lie tellers? J Nonverbal Behav. 2024;48:25-45. doi:10.1007/s10919-024-00452-1

Contextual Interpretation of Language

Vrij A. Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities. 2nd ed. Wiley; 2008.

Hartwig M, Bond CF Jr. Why do lie-catchers fail? A lens model meta-analysis of human lie judgments. Psychol Bull. 2011;137(4):643-659.

Kassin SM, Meissner CA, Norwick RJ. I’d know a false confession if I saw one: a comparative study of college students and police investigators. Law Hum Behav. 2005;29(2):211-227.

Masip J, Vrij A. Behavioral analysis interview and nonverbal communication in deception detection. In: Granhag PA, Strömwall LA, eds. The Detection of Deception in Forensic Contexts. Cambridge University Press; 2004:95-114.

Fisher RP, Geiselman RE. Memory-Enhancing Techniques for Investigative Interviewing: The Cognitive Interview. Charles C Thomas; 1992.

Inbau FE, Reid JE, Buckley JP, Jayne BC. Criminal Interrogation and Confessions. 5th ed. Jones & Bartlett Learning; 2013.

About the author

Detective Eddie Pearson joined the Lexington Police Department in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1995. After graduating from the police academy and completing the field training officer program, he was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. After five years on patrol, he was selected for the department’s Traffic Unit, where he served for another five years before being transferred to the department’s Vice Unit. Following several years in a covert assignment, Detective Pearson was chosen to serve on the FBI’s Organized Crime and Criminal Enterprise Task Force. After completing his task force assignment, he became the department’s polygraph examiner. Detective Pearson retired in 2015 with more than 20 years of service but was soon rehired as the department’s only full-time civilian polygraph examiner. He remains in that role as the senior examiner.