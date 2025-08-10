5 AI breakthroughs revolutionizing public safety today

By General Robert B. Neller

In his 2005 book, “The Singularity Is Near,” Ray Kurzweil predicted that by 2045, machines would become as intelligent as humans. However, due to rapid advancements in technology, Kurzweil has since moved this timeline up, suggesting it could happen as soon as 2029. In the same book, Kurzweil applied Moore’s Law — which states that the capacity of a circuit chip doubles every 18 to 24 months — not just to artificial intelligence (AI) and biogenetics, but also to fields like alternative energy, additive manufacturing/3D printing and virtual reality. His predictions were accurate. We are now witnessing in real time an accelerating pace of development and innovation in these areas and beyond, driving transformational changes in our lives, workplaces, and culture.

What does this mean for law enforcement, emergency services and other public safety professions?

Let’s explore five key areas where I believe this technological revolution will have the most significant impact on public safety.

1. Training

People have been playing games on computers for years, with graphics and realism improving year after year. The development of virtual reality (VR) headsets has taken gaming and simulation to a new level, offering real-time experiences with stunning graphics. Now, many companies have developed software that enables public safety organizations to conduct realistic simulations using just a laptop and a VR headset. This compact, portable setup eliminates the need for large, costly training facilities that many agencies have relied on in the past.

These systems often include tools that make training highly realistic, such as interactive avatars that personnel can engage with during exercises. Whether it’s weapons qualification, de-escalation training, or running through common scenarios before a shift, modern VR technology — now available at a cost accessible to smaller departments — offers a way to build better-trained and more capable organizations.

2. Personnel selection and evaluation

AI offers numerous advantages, including medical evaluations, coding and writing reports. However, one area where I believe it will have a significant impact is in evaluating candidates for specific jobs and careers. Matching the right person to the right job has always been a challenge, but it is especially critical in law enforcement, where character and temperament are key.

AI’s ability to analyze data, interpret test scores and consider recommendations can greatly enhance our ability to identify ideal candidates while excluding those who may not be a good fit. This technology holds the potential to revolutionize recruitment and selection processes, ensuring agencies are staffed with the best-suited individuals for these demanding roles.

3. Reporting and data management

AI is already being used and discussed for tasks like writing post-shift and incident reports. While it cannot fully replace the officer’s involvement, tools like ChatGPT can save significant time and likely make reports more complete and coherent. However, the officer will still need to review and sign off on the final report.

The process is simple: the machine handles the drafting, and the human ensures its accuracy and approval. This collaboration has the potential to streamline administrative tasks, giving officers more time to focus on critical duties.

4. Robotics and autonomy

The classic film “RoboCop” envisioned a future where human officers were aided by robot-like assistants. While that reality hasn’t fully arrived, autonomous technologies are already available to support law enforcement. A prime example is the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). In my opinion, it wouldn’t be difficult or overly expensive for every patrol officer to have access to a small UAV. These drones could provide overwatch, record events at a scene, or approach the door of a home or incident, giving officers critical seconds to assess the situation before acting.

Compact UAVs costing under $1,000 are easy to use, can be carried in patrol cars, and operated either by the officer on the scene or remotely by dispatch. Ground robots, like those currently used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, are also becoming more advanced and will soon offer even greater capabilities.

One innovative example is a company offering prepositioned UAVs in schools, designed to respond to active shooter situations within seconds of activation. The machines are here, and they’re only going to get better, providing invaluable support to law enforcement and enhancing public safety.

5. Health and wellness

Monitoring our physical and mental health is an ongoing process, and intelligent devices like Fitbit and the Apple Watch represent just the beginning of what’s possible. In the future, AI-powered machines will not only track our health but also interact with us — guiding workouts, managing routines and even helping us navigate mentally traumatic events.

Of course, these tools won’t replace personal drive or the willingness to open up, but they will provide the support and resources needed to make those efforts more effective. The potential for AI to enhance health monitoring and personal well-being is both exciting and transformative.

A need for transparency, collaboration

Some of the ideas I’ve presented here may seem like a stretch, but I don’t think so. Many of these capabilities, such as VR training and the use of UAVs, already exist. It’s simply a matter of procurement and implementation by law enforcement and emergency services organizations.

However, adopting these technologies will require law enforcement to engage with political leaders and the public to explain their plans and objectives. This calls for transparency and close collaboration throughout the process. Additionally, oversight boards and policies will need to be established, managed and regularly updated to adapt to technological advancements.

With a strong commitment to thoughtful, transparent implementation, I believe technology has the potential to significantly enhance public safety and make us better as a society.

NEXT: Want to dive deeper? This Policing Matters podcast episode unpacks how cutting-edge tech is reshaping modern policing — from AI and drones to real-time data insights and innovative training. Discover firsthand how agencies are overcoming challenges and transforming operations. Listen now for even more actionable insights and real-world success stories!

About the author

General Robert B. Neller, Professor of Practice, University of Virginia – Center for Public Safety and Justice; 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps (ret.)

General Robert B. Neller served as the 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps from September 2015 to July 2019. He retired from active duty in 2019. Operationally, Neller participated in Operation Just Cause in Panama, Operation Restore Hope in Somalia, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Upon retirement, Neller moved to the Austin, Texas area where he is involved in consulting, teaching, motivational speaking and serving as the chair of the board of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. One of his primary consulting activities has been in the training of law enforcement personnel in their response to an active shooter situation and other challenging scenarios facing today’s law enforcement personnel. To improve police performance, he has become an advocate of virtual reality simulation to enhance and reinforce police training and policies, especially the de-escalation of a situation resulting in a non-kinetic outcome.

He currently serves as Professor of Practice for the University of Virginia – Center for Public Safety and Justice.

This article, originally published November 30, 2024, has been updated with a video.