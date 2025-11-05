Generative AI for operational efficiency: Delivering quality service and A-rated policing

Generative AI is changing how police departments operate — not just saving time, but improving the quality of service, boosting efficiency and reinforcing public trust. From automating reports to optimizing staffing, the technology helps agencies deliver the A-rated service communities expect. As Menlo Park, California, Police Chief David Norris puts it, policing’s challenge now is to “explore the most efficient and effective future we can … and keep our public looped in.”

This article, the final in a three-part series, examines how generative AI enables agency leaders to focus more on leadership, strategy and community engagement while maintaining transparency and accountability.

| REGISTER FOR THIS POLICE1 WEBINAR: Generative AI in policing — How chiefs can lead its adoption wisely

Cutting administrative burdens and raising the bar

One of the most immediate benefits of generative AI is its ability to eliminate repetitive administrative work, allowing officers to redirect their focus toward service, safety and problem-solving. Let’s look at some of the tools that are already helping agencies reduce administrative workloads and raise performance standards.

Transcription from bodycam and audio recordings

Generative AI automatically transcribes bodycam and audio recordings, turning raw data into structured documentation. This automation reduces manual paperwork and enhances the accuracy and consistency of records, enabling officers to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time serving the community.

Redlands (California) Police Chief Rachel Tolber said her department is “currently exploring new body-worn cameras (BWCs) that feature integrated report-writing technology. We anticipate that this will help minimize the time required to complete reports and streamline the reporting process for our staff, resulting in more consistent and accurate documentation. These systems offer auto-dictation with built-in safeguards to ensure both accuracy and accountability.”

By embedding AI-driven documentation tools into daily operations, agencies can enhance efficiency without compromising the reliability of their records. Integrating these tools into daily operations can also streamline how supervisors prepare for each shift by:



Generating summaries of overnight incidents, with flagged uncertainties for supervisor review

Standardizing formats for quick morning briefings, ensuring no critical detail is missed

Summarizing overnight calls and crime maps

AI tools can process CAD logs, call records and crime maps to produce concise, actionable summaries for shift briefings. Chiefs and supervisors receive essential information quickly, enabling better-informed decisions, more effective deployment and an elevated standard of public service.

“For crime mapping and other administrative data efforts, it could allow us to more quickly analyze data, especially large amounts of data, and make it much easier to publish on the city website for our community,” Chief Tolber noted.

As agencies adopt these systems, supervisors play a key role in reviewing AI-generated insights and translating them into actionable direction for their teams. Here are ways supervisors can turn AI-generated data into clear direction for their teams:



Interpret AI-generated summaries to identify key trends and operational needs

Validate and annotate AI outputs to ensure accuracy and accountability

Communicate insights effectively so teams understand how to act on them

Resource allocation models and scheduling forecasts

Generative AI analyzes historical staffing patterns, call volumes and special events to recommend optimal resource allocation and scheduling. By leveraging these data-driven insights, agency leaders can improve coverage, reduce overtime, minimize fatigue and ensure the right resources are deployed at the right time.

“Platforms that would allow us to address scheduling, special event planning, resource allocation and administrative efforts would be beneficial,” Tolber said. “Case management and investigative support that helps provide case solvability by identifying links between suspects, incidents and locations would also be beneficial. Oversight by humans would need to be in policy and by required audit.”

To keep these systems accountable and transparent, agencies should document how AI-generated recommendations are created and reviewed:



Clearly label AI-generated recommendations in resource plans

Maintain audit logs and version histories for transparency

Where generative AI improves police operations Documentation: Automated transcription and report drafting reduce errors and free officers from manual data entry.

Automated transcription and report drafting reduce errors and free officers from manual data entry. Shift briefings: AI-generated summaries provide standardized, accurate updates that help supervisors brief their teams faster.

AI-generated summaries provide standardized, accurate updates that help supervisors brief their teams faster. Scheduling and deployment: Predictive analytics highlight coverage gaps, optimize staffing and prevent fatigue-related overtime.

Predictive analytics highlight coverage gaps, optimize staffing and prevent fatigue-related overtime. Public transparency: Every AI-generated record is logged and versioned, making FOIA requests faster and reinforcing community trust.

Expanding AI capabilities: Advanced integration for knowledge management

Beyond operational summaries, advanced AI tools now enable new possibilities for knowledge management and daily insights within police departments:



Ask questions about internal data: Officers can interact directly with AI, receiving instant answers from policy manuals or procedural guides maintained within the agency’s digital resources. This saves time and reduces errors.

Officers can interact directly with AI, receiving instant answers from policy manuals or procedural guides maintained within the agency’s digital resources. This saves time and reduces errors. Automated document review and insights: AI continuously analyzes agency documents, surfacing key updates, compliance changes and operational recommendations to keep teams informed.

AI continuously analyzes agency documents, surfacing key updates, compliance changes and operational recommendations to keep teams informed. Email analysis and daily recaps: AI agents can review specific emails daily, generating concise recaps and highlighting critical action items, reducing inbox overload.

AI agents can review specific emails daily, generating concise recaps and highlighting critical action items, reducing inbox overload. Custom agents for targeted monitoring: AI agents may monitor reports, policy updates or operational directives, summarizing trends and flagging anomalies for actionable insights while reducing manual review time.

“I do think that anything that the non-policing world can do to optimize through AI is potentially useful in policing as well.” Chief Norris said. “We should be open in all areas to the benefits and advantages, but simultaneously be acutely aware of public perception of these tools and the responsibility we have to our community’s privacy.”

Efficiency with integrity: Transparency as a foundation

Transparency is essential as departments integrate AI tools into daily operations. All AI-generated reports, summaries and recommendations should be clearly documented and made available for public records requests.

Chief Rachel Tolber advises agencies to work with legal counsel to develop clear policies for AI use and train staff on documentation practices related to public records and FOIA compliance. Chief David Norris adds that agencies should share their progress “early, often and consistently” to maintain public confidence in how these tools are applied.

Here’s some sample language for records addendum: “All AI-generated content should be flagged, logged and subject to review. Public records requests should include AI outputs, with clear annotations and version histories to ensure accountability.”

A-rated policing for the community

Generative AI provides police leaders with powerful tools to reclaim time, streamline operations and enhance service delivery. Its true value lies in raising the standard of policing while delivering quality, efficiency and transparency that communities expect and deserve. By embedding human oversight and clear documentation into every workflow, chiefs can ensure that operational efficiency goes hand-in-hand with integrity and public trust.

Training discussion points

How can agencies balance efficiency with accountability when integrating generative AI into administrative tasks?

What internal policies and audit trails should be in place before deploying AI-driven scheduling or reporting tools?

How can leaders communicate AI’s benefits and safeguards to maintain community trust?

Tactical takeaway Build transparency into every AI process — flag outputs, keep audit trails and share your department’s journey early and often with the community.

How is your agency documenting and communicating the use of AI tools to maintain transparency and public trust? Share below.