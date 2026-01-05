REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Leadership Institute

Artificial intelligence and police leadership in 2026: From skepticism to stewardship

In 2026, AI will test police leadership more than any new technology in decades. Chiefs who hesitate, or jump in without a plan, risk losing control of ethics, accountability and public trust

January 04, 2026 11:54 PM • 
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
The following is excerpted from “26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook.” Download the complete playbook here.

As policing enters 2026, artificial intelligence will no longer be an emerging issue, it will be a defining leadership test. The question for police executives is no longer whether AI will shape the profession, but whether it will be shaped by law enforcement or for law enforcement. AI demands a deliberate, values-driven strategy built upon innovation, accountability and people-centered leadership rather than ad hoc adoption.

Drawing from my four-part series, “AI Leadership in Policing: Moving from Skepticism to Stewardship,” I urge police leaders to adopt four integrated pillars.

1. The summons to leadership

Begin by acknowledging skepticism and leading through it. Public concern and internal anxiety around AI are real and justified. Leaders must resist both extremes: the “wait-and-see” approach that cedes influence to others, or conversely, the rush to deploy untested tools. Transparent communication, ethical framing, and early engagement with officers and communities are essential to building trust before AI technology is deployed.

If police leaders fail to answer the summons to leadership, AI adoption will be shaped by vendors, courts, and public pressure, rather than by professional judgment and democratic policing values.

2. Beyond the black box: How police can co-design AI that works

Move beyond vendor promises and the “black box” through co-design partnerships. AI systems are most effective and defensible when police leaders, practitioners, technologists, legal advisors, and community stakeholders help shape them from the outset. Agencies that participate with vendors early, through live pilots and proof of concepts (POCs) help to define standards, safeguards, and use cases.

Without co-design, agencies risk inheriting opaque systems designed by others, that misalign with operational realities and community expectations, undermining both effectiveness and legitimacy.

3. Governing the machine: Building accountability into AI in policing

Take ownership of governance and accountability. AI governance cannot be delegated to vendors or buried in IT units. Chiefs must lead formal and internal oversight structures, insist on human-in-the-loop review, kill switches, and require continuous validation through red-teaming, analytic audit cycles and bias testing so outputs can withstand legal scrutiny, operational realities and public oversight.

Absent strong governance, AI tools drift beyond policy and oversight, exposing agencies to legal risk, ethical failure, and irreversible loss of public trust.

4. The human element: Training and leading in the age of algorithmic policing

Invest in people, training and readiness. Every technological shift creates anxiety about time, workload and sustainability. Leaders must plan for training beyond initial vendor onboarding, embed AI into routine workflows and conduct AI readiness audits that assess adoption culture, policy, training capacity and long-term funding.

When training and readiness are neglected, AI becomes either unused or misused, amplifying officer frustration, operational inefficiency and community skepticism.

Conclusion

In 2026, effective AI leadership will not be measured by how advanced an agency’s technology is, but by how responsibly it is governed, whether it can be sustained, how well its people are prepared, and how legitimately it is received by the community it serves. The future of AI in policing belongs to leaders willing to answer the summons, moving from skepticism to stewardship, and taking responsibility for shaping what comes next.

This is an excerpt from “26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook.” Download the complete playbook here.

Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Dr. Joseph Lestrange is the CEO and Founder of VTP Leadership Solutions, a globally oriented consultancy committed to two core missions: helping law enforcement, public safety and national security organizations transform their stated values into consistent, real-world daily practices; and developing leaders at every stage — from emerging supervisors to seasoned executives — through education in value-based and adaptive leadership skills that are essential for navigating the complexities of 21st-century public service.

Previously, Dr. Lestrange served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for METIS Intelligence, North America where he led the development of AI-driven intelligence solutions for law enforcement, public safety, and security agencies. In this role, he also launched METIS Academy to demystify artificial intelligence to decision makers and provide a practical roadmap for responsibly integrating AI into daily operations.

Dr. Lestrange is also a founding Research Fellow at the Future Policing Institute’s Center on Policing and Artificial Intelligence (COP-AI) and serves as a Board Advisor to Crime Stoppers Global Solutions and a member of the Corporation Counsel for the National Police Athletic / Activities League.

Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange served over three decades as a commissioned federal law enforcement officer in multiple international, national, regional, and local leadership roles. In his last year of government service, Dr. Lestrange was appointed as Senior Agency Official to the U.S. Council on Transnational Organized Crime - Strategic Division, created by the President of the United States via Executive Order to develop “whole of government” solutions to complex public safety and national security challenges.

He retired from federal service in June 2022 as the Division Chief of the Public Safety & National Security Division at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Headquarters, where he provided executive oversight for strategic planning, budget formulation, stakeholder engagement, and resource development. In this role, he led multiple law enforcement intelligence, interdiction, and investigation units; oversaw agency programs, federal task forces, multi-agency operational centers; and directed case coordination initiatives across the globe.

To prepare future leaders, Dr. Lestrange is also a Course Developer and Adjunct Professor in Criminal Justice Management, Leadership Studies, Organizational Assessment and Design for Tiffin University’s doctoral programs in Criminal Justice, Global Leadership and Change Management; and an Adjunct Professor at Indiana Institute of Technology’s, College of Business and Continuing Professional Studies for MBA and undergraduate courses in Strategy, Sustainability, Homeland Security, and Emergency Management. He has also supervised doctoral level research and PhD dissertations in the areas of Police Recruitment & Retention, Adaptive Leadership, and Leading Multi-generational work forces.

Passionate about the continued advancement of policing, he is a contributing author to Lexipol: Police 1, authored a blueprint titled “The Way Forward: A Bedrock (25-Point) Plan for Public Safety, Community Investment, and Criminal Justice Reform,” and will soon release a non-fiction book titled “The Next Watch: Four Guiding Leadership Principles for the Future of Policing.”