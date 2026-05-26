AI in law enforcement: Managing risk before it becomes liability

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Artificial intelligence is already part of daily operations in public safety, whether agencies have formally adopted it or not. From report writing assistance to policy drafting and investigative support, AI tools are being used behind the scenes by personnel at every level. The real challenge is not whether agencies will use AI, but whether they will manage the risks that come with it.

Understanding how these systems work and where they fall short is critical for leaders responsible for policy, training and organizational accountability. Without clear guardrails, AI can introduce legal and credibility risks that may not surface until it is too late. Here’s what every public safety leader needs to know before AI use creates unintended consequences.

AI doesn’t think. It predicts.

At its core, generative AI is not a knowledge system. It is a prediction system. These tools analyze massive amounts of data, break language down into components and generate responses by predicting the most likely next word in a sequence. The result is text that sounds confident and authoritative. But that confidence can be misleading.

AI does not verify facts. It does not understand context the way a trained professional does. It produces responses that are statistically plausible, not necessarily true. When an officer or supervisor reads an AI-generated report, it may look correct on the surface. It may even include citations or references. But these can be fabricated, outdated or misapplied.

These systems are designed to give an answer, not to say, “I don’t know.” That means they will often fill in gaps with information that appears reasonable but is ultimately wrong. Ultimately, AI can assist with information, but it cannot replace professional judgment.

Legal risk increases when AI is treated as an authority

The most significant risk emerges when AI is used without meaningful oversight. In law enforcement, policies and training content are not just internal documents. They are discoverable records that can be scrutinized in litigation. If AI is used to create or influence those materials and introduce errors, the consequences can extend far beyond a simple mistake.

For example, a training lesson plan generated with AI may include inaccurate legal interpretations or cite outdated case law. That lesson plan may be delivered to personnel, stored in training records and relied upon in the field. Years later, during a lawsuit, that same document could be pulled during discovery and used to demonstrate flawed training practices.

Law enforcement documents can sit for years before being reviewed. That delay creates risks. If the error is tied to the issue in litigation, it can support claims related to failure to train, failure to supervise or broader agency liability.

Another challenge is that AI may miss important state-specific legal requirements. It may generate legally correct information but based on laws or cases from a different state. It does not inherently understand the differences between jurisdictions or how courts interpret similar issues differently. The result is content that appears legally sound but is not applicable to the agency using it.

Data security risks are happening right now

While accuracy is a long-term concern, data security is an immediate one. Many AI tools operate in cloud-based environments. When users enter information into those systems, that data may be stored, processed or used to train future versions of the model (agencies using “enterprise” versions of generative AI reduce this risk, but many agencies rely on the free versions due to lack of budget or awareness of the risks). For law enforcement, that creates serious implications.

Criminal justice information, personally identifiable information and investigative details are protected under CJIS requirements and other privacy standards. Entering that information into a public AI tool, even unintentionally, can create compliance violations.

Consider common use cases:



An officer asks an AI tool to “clean up” a report that still contains names and identifying details.

A supervisor pastes case information into a tool to generate a summary.

An investigator uses AI to help draft a search warrant application using real case data.

The most important step agencies can take is to recognize that AI is already in use. From there, leaders can focus on building the structure needed to manage it effectively.

Each of these actions may expose sensitive information to systems that are not CJIS-compliant.

There are also downstream implications. Records generated through AI interactions may be subject to public records requests, depending on jurisdiction. Agencies may be required to produce those interactions, creating additional exposure.

In many cases, the problem is not that personnel are trying to misuse AI. It is that they may not understand what information cannot be entered into these tools. Agencies must establish clear policies that define what information can and cannot be entered into AI tools. Without that guidance, personnel may continue to use these tools in ways that create avoidable risk.

Errors don’t always show up right away

One of the more concerning aspects of AI use in law enforcement is how long errors can remain hidden. If a developer uses AI to write code, errors typically surface immediately when the program fails to run. In the legal profession, opposing counsel often identifies inaccuracies quickly in filings.

Law enforcement operates differently. Policies and reports may be created, approved and stored without immediate scrutiny. They may influence decision-making and training for extended periods. Only when an incident leads to litigation do those documents receive detailed review. By that point, the impact of the error may already be significant.

This delayed feedback loop means agencies cannot rely on mistakes being caught naturally. Proactive review and documentation are essential at the front end. Human oversight is not optional. It is the only reliable safeguard against errors that could otherwise remain undetected for years.

Governance matters more than prohibition

Some agencies have responded to AI concerns by attempting to ban its use entirely. While well-intentioned, that approach is unlikely to succeed. Personnel already have access to AI tools through personal devices and accounts. Even in environments where use is restricted, individuals may still rely on these tools to assist with work tasks.

The greater risk is not that AI will be used. It is that it will be used without guidance. Leaders should focus on governance rather than prohibition. That means developing policies that clearly define acceptable use, establishing approval processes for high-risk applications and training personnel on both the capabilities and limitations of AI.

Effective governance should define when and how AI can be used for reports, training and policy development, while also requiring human review for any content that affects operations or legal compliance. It should address data security, privacy and records retention and give supervisors clear direction on how to identify and manage AI-assisted work. AI is not going away. It will continue to evolve and become more integrated into public safety operations. The goal is not to eliminate its use but to ensure it is used responsibly.

Moving forward with clarity and control

Artificial intelligence has the potential to support public safety professionals in meaningful ways. It can improve efficiency and help generate ideas. But it also introduces risks that are easy to overlook and difficult to correct after the fact.

The most important step agencies can take is to recognize that AI is already in use. From there, leaders can focus on building the structure needed to manage it effectively. That starts with understanding how the technology works, acknowledging its limitations and putting clear guardrails in place.

AI should never replace professional judgment. It should support it. When agencies approach AI with that mindset, they can take advantage of its benefits while reducing the likelihood of costly mistakes.

Disclaimer: This content reflects information available as of April 16, 2026. It is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute recommendations about any AI tools, products or practices. Agencies should consult with legal counsel and IT professionals within their jurisdiction before implementing any related actions.

Read more from Michael Ranalli here.